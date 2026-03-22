Hibachi Vs Teppanyaki Dining Etiquette: What You Need To Know

Adventurous restaurant-goers love what they consider hibachi. The close-knit community, fun cooking methods, and delicious foods are perfect for a great night out. When most people think of this theatrical, interactive dining experience, they typically assume it to be hibachi. However, there is a difference between the ancient cooking method hibachi and another Japanese style of cooking called teppanyaki.

We spoke to two experts on these two styles — Fitz Villareal, co-founder of Volcano Grille, and executive chef Chris Hong of O-Ku Atlanta — to understand the differences between them, including the etiquette expected for each. Unlike most restaurants, there are expectations for guests in environments such as hibachi and teppanyaki. Many people don't realize that there are certain behaviors required for patrons in such an interactive experience, as well as specific cultural conduct to observe.

Here is the expert advice we gathered from specialists in the field. It'll help ensure you have a good time at these restaurants while being knowledgeable and respectful to traditions.