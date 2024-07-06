The Smartest Tactics To Cinch Hard-To-Get Restaurant Reservations

From top-tier table service to hand-crafted menus that change every night, eating at an exclusive restaurant is certainly a luxurious experience. Unfortunately, the key word in that sentence is "exclusive." If you're not a millionaire or a celebrity, it can be nearly impossible to cinch a reservation at some of these eateries. High-end restaurants can be booked out months in advance, and that's if you're lucky. In recent years, reservation apps like Resy and OpenTable have sprouted up to try and give the average consumer a fair chance to grab a table at some of the country's most popular restaurants, but even with technology, finding a reservation is still nearly impossible.

Some people have noticed that it has been especially hard to get restaurant reservations after the COVID-19 lockdown, perhaps because some businesses are still slowly recovering from that time period or maybe because owners prefer the reliable restrictions that became the norm during that time. Whatever the reason, restaurant reservations have become a rare commodity, so much so that some people are willing to fork over thousands of dollars for a seat. But for most people, bribing the host with a rent check isn't an option. Luckily, there are a few other free techniques to help you get seated, and most only require a bit of flexibility.