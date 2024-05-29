Why Steak Tastes So Much Better From A Hibachi Grill

No matter how many oils and spices we use in our home kitchen, steaks almost never seems to taste as good as it would at a restaurant. In the case of steaks from a hibachi grill, the elevated flavor could come down to a few different factors. So, if you really want to recreate the experience of a hibachi steak, get ready to put in the work.

For one, you'll have to do a lot of research. Professional chefs at hibachi grills obviously just have more knowledge than the general population on the dishes that they're crafting. They've done all the trial and error and have learned what flavor combinations and secret steak preparations work the best. As a result, they can be truly confident in the consistently delicious tastes of their steaks.

But general knowledge and experience aside, a chef's tool kit at a hibachi grill is likely much more advanced than the one in a home kitchen. The grills at a hibachi restaurant can get much hotter than traditional grilling equipment, opening up more opportunities for a perfect sear on those steaks, which often require really high heat to reach a perfectly browned state. Of course, as far as what makes a hibachi steak so great, that's just the tip of the iceberg.

