What's The Difference Between Sauces And Condiments?

According to Merriam-Webster's definition, condiments are added at the end of a dish. But here's the problem: If you coat chicken thighs or potatoes with mayonnaise before putting them in the oven (this helps them get nice and crispy, by the way), that doesn't make mayonnaise any less of a condiment, right? Let's consider the other two categories — how liquid they are and their purpose, as in, whether or not they're essential. Sauces tend to be a little more liquified than condiments. While you could get away with calling mustard and mayonnaise liquids, just know that they're thicker than most sauces. Tomato and barbecue sauce, on the other hand, have a thinner consistency.

If you cook meatballs in tomato sauce, then the sauce becomes an essential ingredient. But you most likely wouldn't cook food in a vat of chipotle mayonnaise. Rather, you'd pair it with chipotle mayonnaise when serving the dish, which complements it. So, you could argue that sauces are more of essential ingredients, and condiments are more of enhancements. Ultimately, it's up to you which is which. But if it's more of a liquid than a solid and serves an essential purpose in the dish, it's probably a sauce. If you're dunking your chicken tenders in it or spreading it on your kaiser roll, it's most likely a condiment.