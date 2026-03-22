9 Trader Joe's Salad Kits, Ranked From Worst To Best

This Sweet Chili Mango Complete Salad Kit comes packed with shredded veggies, sunflower seeds, toasted quinoa, dried mango, and a Thai sweet-and-spicy vinaigrette. And it is one confusing salad, from the idea of it to the actual execution. First of all, it smells sweet but also slightly off. Many of the ingredients are impossibly tiny and clump together, sticking to the side of the bowl rather than the veggies, and when you do actually get them onto your fork, they fall back off, as if magnetized to the bowl.

It tastes exactly as it smells. It's both sweet and also doesn't taste like much at all — I know I'm eating food, but none of the flavors belong together, so it's like I'm eating nothing. There is a sourness that seems out of place, as well as a spicy aftertaste that sticks around and gets stronger as time goes on. I tried a bite with more dried mango, hoping that would balance it out. It made it worse; the mango just sticks out on its own. Honestly, all of these ingredients seem like they're trying to hop out of the salad because they hate each other. It dawned on me that the dressing tasted just like Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Sauce, which made everything make sense — I do not like this sauce. This salad, like its sauce, tastes like sweet-and-sour water.