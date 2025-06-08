Make Bagged Salad Feel More Like A Full Meal With One Easy Addition

As far as salad-fanatics go, a crunchy, colorful, and veggie-dense mealtime is unbeatable. But for some, there is nothing worse than finishing a bowl of leafy greens and feeling that hint of hunger lingering in the background. No amount of restaurant-worthy Caesar salad dressing can mask the fact that you're still craving a bowl (or two) more. The trick that could really spruce up your store-bought bagged salad (and stop stomach rumbles) is incorporating some warm vegetables for a plate that is truly filling. Yep, heartier salads might just be the way forward.

Even though convenient, bagged salads can feel a little too light for the occasion sometimes, be it a dinner party or an attempt to satisfy the family with a healthier lunch that everyone can get on board with. Bagged salads often come pre-washed and are essentially ready to go with a drizzle of your favorite sauce or citrus, but it still might not hit the spot. Warming up vegetables offers a much-needed surprise to the tastebuds with a mix of temperatures and textures while also filling you up. Any leftover vegetable salad can also double up here as a repurposed tasty meal or a versatile side dish. Just revive it with a sprinkling of crumbled feta cheese and nuts for a new lease of life.

The scanty looking bagged salads that lack oomph also get a flavor upgrade no matter how boldly or subtly you include warm veg. Whether you take inspiration from a carb-dense potato salad or go full-on with a baked salad, your options are varied. As far as cooking techniques go, you can experiment with any method that suits you, but grilling, sautéing, steaming, or roasting are some ways that go down a treat.