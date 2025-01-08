Have Any Fast Food Restaurants Ever Won A Michelin Star?

Michelin stars are the gold standard when it comes to recognizing excellence in the culinary world. But when Burger King made headlines by making a push to have its food assessed by Michelin reviewers, many foodies around the world found themselves wondering if any fast food restaurants had ever actually won this distinction. After all, the McDonald's McRib has achieved cult-like status, so why shouldn't a fast food restaurant get more recognition? While Michelin reviewers reportedly visited Burger King locations in both Belgium and Luxembourg at the fast-food chain's behest, there have not been any Michelin stars awarded to the chain — or to any other U.S.-based fast food restaurants.

There are, however, two fast food restaurants (or perhaps one could say "fast food-esque") that have won this coveted distinction. Two street food stands, Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, and Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, both located in Singapore, received Michelin stars in 2016 (The former — which had rebranded as Hawker Chan — lost its star in 2021). While they may not be typical fast food restaurants by U.S. standards, these street stands offer fast, delicious, fresh-made dishes and represent what makes the Singapore food scene a worldwide phenomenon. Street food stalls in what are known as "hawker centers" abound in Singapore, but these are some of the most casual and affordable restaurants to offer Michelin-starred meals.