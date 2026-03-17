Cracker Barrel Once Owned This Growing Steakhouse Chain. Do You Know Which One?

Logan's Roadhouse has well over 130 locations, but in fewer than half of the United States. Most are scattered around the country's eastern half. A list of folksy "Roadhouse rules" creates the tableau of a downhome, rootin' tootin' kind of place. "All persons are allowed to be themselves and may not be anyone else," for example, certainly implies the absence of things like dress codes that you'd find in stuffier establishments. The restaurant's warmly lit, wood-paneled dining rooms reinforce the rustic vibe.

Logan's lengthy menus start with classics like loaded potato skins, beer-battered onion rings, and mesquite wings. The steaks are mesquite-grilled, too, and include the sirloin that fancier spots sometimes eschew, as well as filet mignon, porterhouse, ribeye, and New York strip selections. There aren't any explicitly listed classic martinis to go with them, but, with the wide variety of other cocktails on offer, we'll venture a guess that they can whip one right up. There are also several wines available by the can, and you're liable to find a generous dozen or so beers on offer.

While Logan's Roadhouse has changed owners several times over the years, the brand seems to have found its footing after being under the Cracker Barrel umbrella. In Market Force's 2025 Casual Dining Industry Study, Logan's Roadhouse scored the highest marks for customer loyalty. Clearly, the steakhouse chain is doing something (or several things) right.