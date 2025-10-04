Cracker Barrel Owns Another Southern Comfort Food Chain. Do You Know Which One?

Cracker Barrel is known for its historic logo, Southern-style cuisine, and old-time vibe that have been around since the start. Cracker Barrel has remained a household name for decades, and it certainly made headlines in 2025 for its updated logo and history of mascot controversies, but another Cracker Barrel-owned brand has been flying under the radar: Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Cracker Barrel took over the casual dining biscuit restaurant back in 2019. Maple Street Biscuit Company was first established in Florida in 2012, and after Cracker Barrel acquired it, it grew to 68 locations. It's known for serving chicken and biscuit variations, but it also offers breakfast bowls, waffles, and even breakfast tacos. One of the most popular items at Maple Street Biscuit Company is "The Squawking Goat," made with fried chicken, crispy goat cheese, and pepper jelly served between two biscuits. The chain primarily exists in the southern portion of the United States, although it also has locations as far north as Ohio. Still, none out west or in the Northeast.