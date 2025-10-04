Cracker Barrel Owns Another Southern Comfort Food Chain. Do You Know Which One?
Cracker Barrel is known for its historic logo, Southern-style cuisine, and old-time vibe that have been around since the start. Cracker Barrel has remained a household name for decades, and it certainly made headlines in 2025 for its updated logo and history of mascot controversies, but another Cracker Barrel-owned brand has been flying under the radar: Maple Street Biscuit Company.
Cracker Barrel took over the casual dining biscuit restaurant back in 2019. Maple Street Biscuit Company was first established in Florida in 2012, and after Cracker Barrel acquired it, it grew to 68 locations. It's known for serving chicken and biscuit variations, but it also offers breakfast bowls, waffles, and even breakfast tacos. One of the most popular items at Maple Street Biscuit Company is "The Squawking Goat," made with fried chicken, crispy goat cheese, and pepper jelly served between two biscuits. The chain primarily exists in the southern portion of the United States, although it also has locations as far north as Ohio. Still, none out west or in the Northeast.
Maple Street Biscuit Company has fallen on hard times
Maple Street Biscuit Company took the idea of a simple biscuit and gravy recipe and made it a full-fledged breakfast brand. When Cracker Barrel acquired the company in 2019, it paid $36 million in an all-cash deal. Unfortunately, the biscuit brand has been struggling, and Cracker Barrel announced in September 2025 that it plans to close 14 Maple Street Biscuit Company locations in 2026. The closures represent a shift in focus from building up both brands to prioritizing Cracker Barrel's success.
In a comment to Nation's Restaurant News in 2024, Cracker Barrel's chief financial officer, Craig Pommells, said, "As a result of our decision to slow down Maple Street's growth, we recorded a goodwill impairment of $4.7 million." It remains unclear what the future of Maple Street Biscuit Company will look like with 14 locations closing, but it seems that if you're craving a good biscuit sandwich, you may have to drive a little further to find one.