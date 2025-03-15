How Cracker Barrel Gets Its Iconic Look (And How You Can Recreate It In Your Kitchen)

Every restaurant chain has a unique brand identity, but few are as distinct as Cracker Barrel's. From the rocking chair-laden porches to the iconic Cracker Barrel gift shop stocked with sweet-smelling candles and retro candy brands, walking into these restaurants feels like being transported to a maximalist grandma's rustic cabin. With this unique flair, the chain has set itself apart as more than just a restaurant — dining here is a full-blown experience. While the look of this chain is familiar to us today, how did this iconic facade come to be in the first place? Well, Cracker Barrel's commitment to a rustic scene has been in place since the beginning.

Before the first store opened in Tennessee, back in 1969, Cracker Barrel founder Dan Evins knew he wanted to re-create the feel of an authentic 1890s-era country store for his new restaurant. He turned to local antique store owners Don and Kathleen Singleton for advice. Don and Kathleen were eager to help decorate Dan's restaurant, pulling from their collection of curated vintage goods to make the space come alive. They scoured their store for artifacts local to Tennessee and beyond, all of which combined to create the restaurant's ambiance.

From vintage ads embossed in steel, retro children's toys, eclectic kitchen gadgets, farming tools, and more, Cracker Barrel's look slowly came into focus. When the first restaurant opened, the sweet combination of homestyle cooking and cozy decor proved to be a hit, and it wasn't long before more locations were in the works.