The History Behind Cracker Barrel's Controversial Mascot Uncle Herschel

Culinary mascots might seem like a good idea to their creators — cuddly, weirdly sexy, or just plain strange characters with which to associate hungry brands — but they often end in chaos. They literally killed Mr. Peanut. And the country-themed chain Cracker Barrel made amber waves when it moved to disappear its own spectral entity from its own logo.

Cracker Barrel is a chain steeped in secrets, and the illustrated man rendered in shades of mustard is no exception. He has come to be known as Uncle Herschel over the years. The company's website does commemorate a real Uncle Herschel, a relative of Cracker Barrel's founder. Depicted lounging with one elbow draped on the old country store's titular barrel, the cartoon's muse is actually described as a hardworking traveling salesman with an intimate knowledge of the American South's cozy general stores.

"After his retirement, Herschel brought the long-standing tradition of being a good neighbor to each and every Cracker Barrel store," the site reads. It seems plausible enough that the real Uncle Herschel could have also been the inspiration for the image, but it does contradict other tellings of the story behind Cracker Barrel's logo that position the drawing as a representation of a memory. Regardless, the company retired Uncle Herschel once more in 2025 after nearly a half century of metaphysical employ.