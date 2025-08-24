Why Fancy Steakhouses Turn Their Noses Up At Sirloin Steak

If you've ever dined at an upscale steakhouse, you've likely seen strip steak, ribeye, and filet mignon on the menu. But what might be missing from your favorite pricey steakhouse menu is the sirloin, a cut of steak that some chefs don't like to serve. It tends to be the most affordable steak on casual restaurant menus — it's the best-selling cut at Texas Roadhouse due to its lower cost.

Pat LaFrieda, whose restaurant Pat LaFrieda Meat Co. will be serving food during the 2025 US Open, explained to Chowhound why the sirloin gets such a bad rap. "Sirloin sometimes gets knocked as 'less tender' than ribeye or filet," says LaFrieda — the namesake of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, a meat supplier — admitting that there's truth to that claim. "It has more connective tissue and less marbling." However, LaFrieda notes that the steak isn't as bad as it seems when it's done the right way: "Sirloin has excellent beefy flavor and, when cooked right, can be very rewarding." Thankfully, LaFrieda gave us some exclusive tips to master cooking this common steak cut in order to turn it into the best version of itself.