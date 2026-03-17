George W. Bush Had A Go-To Whiskey (Until He Quit Drinking)

Though George W. Bush was born in Connecticut, the child of a prestigious New England family, he is, at heart, a Texan through and through. The 43rd President of the United States, and one of only two presidents to follow their father to the office, Dubya, as he is sometimes affectionately known, has come to enjoy a bit of a reputation for his easygoing manner and history of party-animal shenanigans. So it might come as no surprise that, once upon a time, Bush had a lot of love for one particular brand of whiskey: none other than Jim Beam.

It just makes sense that Bush would be fond of Jim Beam. After all, this Kentucky-based bourbon brand has been churning out flavorful whiskies since 1795, and even through several rebrands, has remained an American classic. The brand is well-known for its approachable reputation, though the label does make a rare bourbon that you just might catch on your next Costco run.

Now, you won't find Bush enjoying a pour of Jim Beam these days. In fact, it's been several decades since Bush had any alcohol whatsoever, as he stopped drinking cold turkey shortly following his 40th birthday. Some rumors noted that his wife, Laura Bush, gave him an ultimatum: Choose her or his beloved Jim Beam, which prompted his sobriety. However, the former first lady dispelled this rumor in her 2010 memoir, "Spoken From the Heart."