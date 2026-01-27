5 Of The Rarest Whiskeys You Can Find At Costco
Leather chairs, somber candle lighting, and the crackle of a record spinning on a player: These sumptuous images are probably what come to mind when one imagines the experience of sipping a truly sumptuous glass of bourbon. It is complex, deep, and needs little or no adornment (though there are benefits to serving your whiskey on the rocks, even if it isn't always necessary). Perhaps the last place you would expect to see a bottle of rare, ultra-expensive, luxurious whiskey is in Costco. After all, the wholesale club is the antithesis of the joys of a good whiskey: bulk-sized and often at a wholesale discount.
And yet, Costco might just be the place if you're on the hunt for a rare bottle. The club has been known to, on occasion, stock some super-rare and highly sought after spirits. Below, we've gathered five of the rarest whiskeys found in the hallowed halls of Costco. Pair with a Costco hotdog or chicken bake for maximum impact; seriously, it's just the thing to open up your whiskey-minded world. Better yet, grab one of Costco's cigars to pair, and enjoy your sip and smoke on a well-priced Costco recliner.
King of Kentucky Bourbon
For a bourbon to call itself the King of Kentucky, it must certainly have confidence in its product. After all, Kentucky is a hub for whiskey and bourbon production, and some of the best whiskeys in the world come from the Bluegrass State. The brand is a reboot of a whiskey line that lapsed in the 1960s. The renewed King of Kentucky debuted in 2018 and has since become one of the most sought-after bourbon brands among collectors and sippers alike. Bottles often sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars because King of Kentucky produces high-quality, single-barrel batch bourbons that release once a year. The details behind each batch are printed on the bottles, giving each a personal touch.
Sounds like quite the get, yes? If you're up on your detective skills, you might just be able to find King of Kentucky at your local Costco. Obviously, this bourbon isn't available all year or at every Costco, but it has been known to appear on the wholesale club's shelves once in a blue moon, and usually at a great price point. According to some Redditors, the bourbon was priced at $260. That is well below some shops, which sell bottles for over $1,000. If you're a whiskey collector, or just looking for something special to splurge on, keep your eye out for a bottle of this special spirit next time you head to Costco.
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon
Blanton's single barrel bourbon is a bit of a get among whiskey and bourbon collectors. The Kentucky-made spirit is well-known for its single-barrel production method, meaning each bottle is drawn from one, single barrel. Usually, bourbon is made by combining many barrels of the liquor into one large batch. Blanton's set itself apart by becoming the first commercially produced single-barrel bourbon. Each batch of Blanton's is completely unique, meaning each Blanton's bourbon experience is one of a kind. Because of this, the spirit has become quite the collector's item.
Whiskey enthusiasts of all stripes seek out Blanton's, often waiting in line or placing high bids on bottles online. However, if you're determined, you might just find this rare bourbon at your local Costco. Bottles have been known to appear at warehouse locations, and across the Costco subreddit disbelieving shoppers post the bottles online. While this bourbon isn't consistently available at every Costco location (some states don't even allow Costco to sell liquor), you can find this bottle at the chain on occasion. In addition to being a great find, Costco also tends to price Blanton's well below other liquor stores. One Redditor reported Blanton's was available at their club for only $65, well below the hundreds of dollars some spend on a bottle. There is a catch, though: It seems customers are limited to one bottle per member.
Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year-Old Bourbon
Pappy Van Winkle isn't just whimsically named; it's a thing of near magic in the sphere of whiskey aficionados. Pappy, as the bourbon is sometimes called, has a cult-like following that makes this liquor pretty difficult to come by. Enjoyers of this spirit include none other than the shaman of all things cool and deep, Anthony Bourdain, who once sipped the drink on an episode of his show, "The Layover." The brand currently has six whiskeys under its label, including 10-, 15-, 20-, and 23-year-aged bourbon. The brand also had a 25-year-aged bourbon hit shelves in 2017. Price and availability of Pappy Van Winkle bottles vary, but most bourbons under the label are well-regarded.
As recently as late 2025, Redditors have spotted bottles of 23-year-aged Pappy Van Winkle bourbon at Costco. According to Reddit users, the bottle cost a whopping $417 and was limited to one per member. This may seem like a high price, but when you consider that a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle can go for up to $2,000, it's actually quite the coup.
Hibiki 21-Year
Unlike other whiskies on this list, Hibiki doesn't hale from Kentucky. In fact, it doesn't even come from the United States. No, Hibiki 21-Year is a Japanese whisky. It has an incredibly balanced and refined taste, which reflects its 21-year aging period. This whisky is well loved for its blend of American, European, and Japanese oak barrels. It can be smoky and complex, with a touch of stone fruit notes. However, it never loses its sense of balance, which is perhaps the essential element of this unique and highly sought after spirit. Bottles of Hibiki 21-Year are incredibly rare, which can go for well over $1,000. However, if you're very lucky, you can find a bottle at your local Costco warehouse.
Users on Reddit have posted their encounters with the whisky as recently as 2025. According to posts on Reddit, the bottles are priced around $690. There also appears to be a one-bottle-per-member limit on purchasing. Like the other whiskies on this list, this selection isn't always available at every warehouse, so you have to keep your eyes peeled in hopes that you spot one.
Little Book Chapter 9: 'None For Granted'
If you're looking for a hard-to-find bottle of whiskey, but don't want to spend $500, we've got the Costco find for you. Each year, Jim Beam releases a new chapter of its Little Book series, which is always a limited release. For 2025, Jim Beam released Little Book Chapter 9: "None For Granted." Previous chapters included Little Book Chapter 8: "Path Not Taken," which was released in 2024 and focused on melding various rye whiskeys into one distinctive and memorable whiskey.
Little Book Chapter 9: "None For Granted" is almost a direct contrast to Chapter 8, combining bourbons with rye to create an oak influenced taste. As with the other choices on our list, it's hard to come by. This release typically sells for about $350, but if you're fortunate enough, you might be able to find a bottle at your local Costco for as low as $130 (according to some on-the-ground Reddit reporting). If you miss this release, you can always try for a sip of Chapter 10, which is set to be released in June 2026.