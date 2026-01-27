5 Of The Rarest Whiskeys You Can Find At Costco

For a bourbon to call itself the King of Kentucky, it must certainly have confidence in its product. After all, Kentucky is a hub for whiskey and bourbon production, and some of the best whiskeys in the world come from the Bluegrass State. The brand is a reboot of a whiskey line that lapsed in the 1960s. The renewed King of Kentucky debuted in 2018 and has since become one of the most sought-after bourbon brands among collectors and sippers alike. Bottles often sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars because King of Kentucky produces high-quality, single-barrel batch bourbons that release once a year. The details behind each batch are printed on the bottles, giving each a personal touch.

Sounds like quite the get, yes? If you're up on your detective skills, you might just be able to find King of Kentucky at your local Costco. Obviously, this bourbon isn't available all year or at every Costco, but it has been known to appear on the wholesale club's shelves once in a blue moon, and usually at a great price point. According to some Redditors, the bourbon was priced at $260. That is well below some shops, which sell bottles for over $1,000. If you're a whiskey collector, or just looking for something special to splurge on, keep your eye out for a bottle of this special spirit next time you head to Costco.