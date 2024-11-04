Ulysses S. Grant's Alleged Favorite Bourbon Brand Was One You Might Not Know

Ulysses S. Grant is one of those figures who's taken on a legendary status in American history — he was skillful enough as a Union Army leader during the Civil War that he's beloved despite his lackluster go as the 18th U.S. president afterward. Many historical sources also suggest that he won his war victories despite having a drinking habit. During the 19th century, bourbon was made differently, but Old Crow bourbon does still exist in modern-day liquor stores, and Grant was a noted fan.

During the Civil War, there were tense arguments when President Abraham Lincoln was asked to remove Grant from his post for various reasons, including after the brutal and casualty-heavy Battle of Shiloh in 1862 and because of Grant's alcoholism on the battlefield. Lincoln always defended the general, insisting that Grant was an effective fighter. Though historians debate this story's accuracy, when Lincoln was supposedly told that Grant had a whiskey habit, the president responded by saying, "You just find out, to oblige me, what brand of whiskey Grant drinks because I want to send a barrel of it to each one of my generals" (via The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors). Grant's drink of choice was a Kentucky bourbon whiskey called Old Crow.