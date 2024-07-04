How FDR Championed The Dirty Martini

It might be said that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, or FDR, was destined to be a dirty martini drinker, given that he grew up in New York so near to the birth of the drink itself. Born in 1882, some 17 years after the Civil War ended, Roosevelt came into the world around the same time that the all-American cocktail began appearing in bartenders' manuals in the 1800s. Both FDR and the 'tini he loved so much were destined to make an impact on American culture, and eventually, their illustrious paths merged into one long and elevated cocktail hour when FDR held the White House.

FDR's connection with the dirty martini was the stuff of legend, so much so that he's sometimes credited with inventing it. However, it's thought that the original martini became a dirty martini in 1901 when a bartender by the name of John O'Connor added a splash or two of olive brine to the mix. Make no mistake, though — by all accounts, it was Roosevelt's favorite gin drink of choice. In fact, during his four-term presidency, he often turned to the dirty martini to get his buzz on, apparently quite frequently. In his hands, the martini, once a favorite of the so-called "gintellectuals" of the 1920s and early 1930s (per American Heritage), rose out of the speakeasies of the Prohibition era and emerged with the presidential seal of approval.

