21 Stinky Cheeses You Should Try At Least Once

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Is there any appeal to a cheese that smells like a hot gym locker room reeking of sweat, flatulence, and really bad body odor? The answer is a resounding yes! The category of "stinky" cheeses is wide, covering classic French stinkers like Camembert, American odiferous originals like brick, and a lot of funky stuff in between.

How can something so stanky taste so good? First, the use of unpasteurized milk, especially from seasonally grazing animals, maintains strong aromatic compounds of the terroir's microflora. Second, the type of animal milk, whether cow, sheep, goat, or a mix, uniquely contributes to the cheese's aromatic personality. Third, many are made by washing the rinds, meaning the exterior of the wheel is periodically coated in a brine solution. When allowed to ripen in ideal conditions, the interaction of microbes with the wet surface helps the cheese develop its flavor and texture while consequently creating a bold smell.

Take my word for it: As a full-time cheesemonger and certified cheese professional accredited through the American Cheese Society with more than 10 years of experience in the industry, I have closely worked with stinky cheeses. Many of the cheeses on this list I have personally cut by hand, and my nose has been my close and hard-working companion at the cheese counter. Read on for my compilation of 21 stinky cheeses you should try ... just keep a window (or two) open.