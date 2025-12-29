The Rare Winter Cheese To Pick Up At Trader Joe's — It Will Transform Your Potatoes

Regardless of the season, Trader Joe's is a popular place to shop for festive and niche food items. Though, apart from the standard lineup of unique Trader Joe's cheeses that deserve a spot on your next charcuterie board, there are also select cheeses available exclusively around the winter holidays. Especially if you've been on the hunt for a bold-flavored cheese that has supreme melting capabilities, look no further than raclette.

A signature food staple of certain Alpine communities in Switzerland, France, and some parts of Italy, raclette is a soft cow's milk cheese that has a nutty, somewhat earthy flavor similar to Swiss cheese. Yet, the term raclette comes from the French word "racler" which means "to scrape," signifying raclette's primary use. Sure enough, this semi-pungent cheese is primarily enjoyed melted and served over select foods like ham, pickles, and potatoes.

Fortunately, if you're looking for a comforting snack to keep you warm this winter, Trader Joe's is now offering 8.8 ounce packages of sliced raclette for $6.99 — a big deal considering this hard-to-find cheese isn't sold at most grocery stores. Better yet, why not use this seasonal cheese to upgrade your next batch of holiday potatoes? While most of the time, the best way to incorporate stinky cheeses into your cooking is to combine them with more mild-flavored varieties like Colby or mozzarella, raclette tastes delicious on its own when melted and poured over cooked potatoes. Not to mention, classic raclette potatoes are easy to make and can accommodate a variety of extra ingredients.