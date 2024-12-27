The Important Thing To Remember When Adding Stinky Cheeses To Your Charcuterie Board

Camembert. Limburger. Époisses. As Shakespeare may (or may not) have said, "A roquefort, by any other name, would smell as foul." Yet, despite their strong, often off-putting aroma, these so-called "stinky cheeses" are a delicacy. An interesting phenomenon called "backward smelling" means that, while stinky cheeses may smell painfully ripe before they're eaten, once they're in a person's mouth, the odor is experienced in a different, more pleasant way. Thanks to the complexity of flavor they bring to the table, they're the star of any charcuterie board.

But with what can you pair with these powerful dairy products in order to create a balanced appetizer? That's just what Chowhound asked Molly Browne, Dean of Mongers at Cheese State University and Education Director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. According to Browne, "Like all cheeses, stinky cheese pairs well with acidic components, and they also pair quite well with other savory components, so cured meats will work here."

Unless you're making a vegetarian charcuterie board, cured meats are probably already on your shopping list, and acidic elements such as pickles, olives, and fruits are common inclusions as well. Crackers are another solid pairing, as their mild flavor and contrasting texture can both highlight and complement the cheese.