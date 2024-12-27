The Important Thing To Remember When Adding Stinky Cheeses To Your Charcuterie Board
Camembert. Limburger. Époisses. As Shakespeare may (or may not) have said, "A roquefort, by any other name, would smell as foul." Yet, despite their strong, often off-putting aroma, these so-called "stinky cheeses" are a delicacy. An interesting phenomenon called "backward smelling" means that, while stinky cheeses may smell painfully ripe before they're eaten, once they're in a person's mouth, the odor is experienced in a different, more pleasant way. Thanks to the complexity of flavor they bring to the table, they're the star of any charcuterie board.
But with what can you pair with these powerful dairy products in order to create a balanced appetizer? That's just what Chowhound asked Molly Browne, Dean of Mongers at Cheese State University and Education Director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. According to Browne, "Like all cheeses, stinky cheese pairs well with acidic components, and they also pair quite well with other savory components, so cured meats will work here."
Unless you're making a vegetarian charcuterie board, cured meats are probably already on your shopping list, and acidic elements such as pickles, olives, and fruits are common inclusions as well. Crackers are another solid pairing, as their mild flavor and contrasting texture can both highlight and complement the cheese.
Getting into the stinky specifics
With so many stinky cheeses and accompaniments to choose from, it may be difficult to know where to start. Thankfully, Molly Browne has some expert suggestions. "One of my favorite pairings is Widmer's Aged Brick with whole grain mustard, country ham, and a cornichon." While each of those elements would taste fantastic alongside a stinky cheese, she says, "together, they're out of this world." Widmer's Aged Brick is a particularly strong cheese — the Wisconsin Cheese Mart even cautions buyers against purchasing it if they don't know what they're getting into – which sounds like a ringing endorsement if you're looking to avoid boring ingredients on your charcuterie board.
If you're going a sweet rather than savory route, Browne recommends pairing Chalet Cheese Limburger, "the undisputed king of the stinkers," with a good strawberry jam. "Surprisingly, it works beautifully!" she says. Blue cheese is another good jumping-off point, as there are so many varieties of blue cheese, you could narrow your focus and do a fun charcuterie taste test to see which you prefer. Incorporate milder, more crowd-pleasing options like Gorgonzola dolce, all the way up to powerhouses like Stilton.
Whichever stinky cheese makes it onto your board, you'll want to offer it alongside contrasting flavors or textures. Consider having the following elements present on your board: bright, acidic condiments like pickles; fresh and dried fruits; sweet, sticky jam; soft breads; crunchy crackers; fatty meats (like wagyu beef) or salty, cured meats (prosciutto and salami are classics). Add these together with some perfectly stinky cheese, and you'll have a standout charcuterie board indeed.