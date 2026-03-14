Why Texas Roadhouse's Prime Rib Takes More Than A Day To Prepare
When you think of a chain restaurant, you might think of quick-cook preparation methods, frozen food, and even alleged use of microwaves. But not all restaurants are created equal, and at Texas Roadhouse, most meals are cooked to order. You're even allowed to choose your own steak, proving it's not just warmed up before it hits your table. Beyond this, Texas Roadhouse has one dish that actually takes more than a day to prepare: its prime rib.
The prime rib starts with a ribeye loin, which usually weighs just over 5 pounds. It's then loaded with a rub made from soy sauce, sugar, salt, black pepper, and garlic, then it sits, refrigerated, for a full 24 hours (though it can be marinated for a minimum of four hours if necessary). The marinating portion is what takes so much time — once the ribeye loin has had a chance to sit in the rub, it only takes around an hour to cook. From there, it rests for 15 minutes and up to a full hour, which helps complete the cooking process and lets those juices redistribute. Finally, it's sliced and served.
Prime rib is one of Texas Roadhouse's biggest sellers
The prime rib is one of the most sought-after menu items at Texas Roadhouse. Manny Gotchie, a kitchen manager at a Texas Roadhouse in Duluth, Minnesota, said the dish sells out "every night" at his location. "You've got to come early; it is first come, first serve," Gotchie told Fox21. Gotchie said that, as the prime ribs finish cooking and resting, he then hand-cuts each one. "I do cut them to order every single time one comes in, so you know it's fresh."
While the prime rib is a big seller, it's not Texas Roadhouse's most popular meat cut. That award belongs to the sirloin, which is the most affordable steak at the restaurant. However, based on Chowhound's review of Texas Roadhouse steaks, neither the prime rib nor the sirloin is the most flavorful. You need to splurge on the porterhouse T-bone to get the best flavor, or, for a more affordable option, go with the Dallas filet.