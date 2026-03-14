Why Texas Roadhouse's Prime Rib Takes More Than A Day To Prepare

When you think of a chain restaurant, you might think of quick-cook preparation methods, frozen food, and even alleged use of microwaves. But not all restaurants are created equal, and at Texas Roadhouse, most meals are cooked to order. You're even allowed to choose your own steak, proving it's not just warmed up before it hits your table. Beyond this, Texas Roadhouse has one dish that actually takes more than a day to prepare: its prime rib.

The prime rib starts with a ribeye loin, which usually weighs just over 5 pounds. It's then loaded with a rub made from soy sauce, sugar, salt, black pepper, and garlic, then it sits, refrigerated, for a full 24 hours (though it can be marinated for a minimum of four hours if necessary). The marinating portion is what takes so much time — once the ribeye loin has had a chance to sit in the rub, it only takes around an hour to cook. From there, it rests for 15 minutes and up to a full hour, which helps complete the cooking process and lets those juices redistribute. Finally, it's sliced and served.