What Olive Garden Microwaves Before It Hits Your Table According To Former Employees

With humble beginnings in Orlando, Florida, Olive Garden has built a reputation for offering a menu full of delicious signature dishes. However, along with Olive Garden's great success, the chain has plenty of secrets hidden within the unseen kitchens of every location. One trade secret is that not everything is made fresh and from scratch; in fact, according to some former employees, Olive Garden microwaves certain vegetables, dips, and desserts before they arrive at your table. While it may seem taboo for a restaurant to use microwaves, it's actually more common than one may think.

Clearing the worry from anyone's minds, Olive Garden maintains its commitment to provide freshly made food for a good portion of its offerings. Certainly, many dishes arrive premade and frozen, but they're still reheated by other means than the microwave. While the O.G. hasn't clarified its stance on microwave usage, a few Redditors who previously worked there took to Reddit to address it. In summary, there are approximately two to three microwaves per kitchen, depending on that location's business. When needed, they're mainly used to heat certain sauces, mushrooms, broccoli, the restaurant's macaroni and cheese entree, and warm desserts.