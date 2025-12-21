What To Look For When Picking Out Your Steak At Texas Roadhouse
At most restaurants, you rely on the folks in the back of the house to choose the best steak for you. But at Texas Roadhouse, you have the option to do things differently. When you're in the waiting area, you'll notice a glass-front case of raw steaks. They're not just there to make your mouth water — you can actually choose a steak from the case and the kitchen will be happy to cook it up to your liking.
It's easy to let your host or server know that you'd like to select your own steak. Usually, you'll be asked if you're interested in selecting a steak from the case when the host comes to the stand to take you to your table. If you're seated before getting a chance to look at the case, or you decide that you'd like to choose your own steak from the case after you've taken a look at the menu, just let your server know and they'll walk you to the case so you can choose the cut that best fits your preferences.
Cuts and sizes in the steak case
If you've decided that you'd like to select your steak from the case at Texas Roadhouse, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by your options (taking a look at the restaurant's best-ranked steaks can help you narrow it down). The selection can vary by location, and some cuts may sell out. That said, you'll likely see a few sirloin steaks, New York strips, Dallas filets, Fort Worth ribeyes, bone-in ribeyes, and porterhouse T-bones.
Size is an important consideration. The porterhouse weighs in at a hefty 23 ounces., while the ribeye is just a smidge smaller at 20 ounces. (some of the weight is due to the bones in these cuts). With some of the other options, you'll get to choose how large you'd like your steak to be: the Fort Worth ribeye can be cut at 12, 14, or 16 ounces; the Dallas filet is available in 6- or 8-ounce cuts; the New York strip can be cut at 8 or 12 ounces; and the sirloin steak is available in 6-, 8-, 11-, or 16-ounce cuts. In many cases, the largest version of the steak is double the price of the smallest, so keep your budget in mind when ordering.
How to choose the best steak
After you've chosen the cut and size of steak you'd like, you'll want to consider a few things as you pick which piece you'd like the chef to grill up. First, you'll want to look at the thickness of the available cuts. When you have a choice, it usually makes sense to choose the thicker steak, as it'll cook slowly, allowing it to retain more flavor.
Next, think about how lean you like your steak. If you prefer a cut with very little fat, go with the Dallas filet, New York strip, or a sirloin (the restaurant's best-selling steak). If you like something with a bit more marbling, you'll likely be happy with either of the ribeyes (there are two on the menu) or the porterhouse T-bone.
Finally, doneness matters. How you have your steak cooked should depend on which cut you choose. If you get something leaner, like the sirloin or Dallas filet, a rare or medium-rare cook is the way to go, as there isn't a ton of fat to melt throughout the meat. With a fattier cut, like the Fort Worth ribeye or the porterhouse T-bone, go with medium-rare or medium. If you're confused, unsure, or simply need some help, don't hesitate to ask your server. Tell them your preferences and they'll guide you to the perfect cut from the case.