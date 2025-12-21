What To Look For When Picking Out Your Steak At Texas Roadhouse

At most restaurants, you rely on the folks in the back of the house to choose the best steak for you. But at Texas Roadhouse, you have the option to do things differently. When you're in the waiting area, you'll notice a glass-front case of raw steaks. They're not just there to make your mouth water — you can actually choose a steak from the case and the kitchen will be happy to cook it up to your liking.

It's easy to let your host or server know that you'd like to select your own steak. Usually, you'll be asked if you're interested in selecting a steak from the case when the host comes to the stand to take you to your table. If you're seated before getting a chance to look at the case, or you decide that you'd like to choose your own steak from the case after you've taken a look at the menu, just let your server know and they'll walk you to the case so you can choose the cut that best fits your preferences.