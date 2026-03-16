Skip The Oven. Smoke Your Easter Ham For A Crisp Exterior And Deep Flavor

Are you looking for a tasty departure from your typical oven-baked Easter ham? You can add tons of flavor by reheating your holiday meal's centerpiece with the help of an outdoor smoker. But no one wants it turning out dry and lackluster after choosing the most succulent ham to feed a crowd. That's why Chowhound got tons of useful ham-smoking insight from Steven Ross, chef and senior manager of culinary at Tyson Foods.

According to Ross, when it comes to reheating ham, smokers are superior to conventional ovens. That's because a smoker can add complexity and texture you can't get from an oven. Ross says, "Even though most store‑bought hams are fully cooked, reheating them 'low and slow' at 225 to 275 degrees Fahrenheit over hardwood smoke adds depth of flavor and develops a crisp, caramelized exterior that an oven alone can't achieve." Not to mention, by using your smoker, you have more free space in your oven to cook Easter side dishes. However, choosing the right wood for your smoker can make all the difference.