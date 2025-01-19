When Is The Best Time To Glaze A Ham?

Regardless of whether your ham is raw or pre-cooked, score the ham so the glaze seeps into the flesh a bit. Unlike with the glaze, make sure to add cloves and any seasonings before popping everything in the oven. The nice thing about waiting until the end of the bake to add the glaze is it means you can make it (or heat it up) while the ham is baking. You'll have plenty of time to blend the ingredients and simmer to get the consistency just right. Since a large, uncooked ham can take several hours to bake, set a timer to remind you when to make and add the glaze.

When it is time to glaze, remove the ham from the oven (it's safer and easier this way). Brush the glaze over the top and sides and pop it back in. You can flip the ham halfway through cooking and glaze the other side for a more complete look and taste. You can also brush a final top coating, like a sauce, while the ham is resting on the counter.

Of course, if you have a small, pre-cooked ham that only requires 15 or 20 minutes in the oven, you'll want to add the glaze at the beginning. Everything will cook up together just fine. Alternatively, turn up the flavor (and wow factor) by using brown sugar and a kitchen torch for a different glazing approach.