4 Ordering Tips For The Best Burger King Whopper Every Time

Fast food classics — including the Big Mac from McDonald's, the ShackBurger from Shake Shack, and the Whopper from Burger King — have stood the test of time for a reason. The best fast food burgers evoke a sense of nostalgia. They're delicious, and they're quick and easy to grab when you're in the mood for something tasty and filling. That said, if you want to take your fast food sandwich to the next level, you have options. It's tough to beat the taste of a classic Whopper, for example — but upgrades can certainly take it to the next level.

Thankfully, it's easy to customize a Whopper at Burger King. Whether you're ordering in the app, at the counter, or in the drive-thru, employees are happy to accommodate customization requests. Whether you decide to add some salty crunch with bacon, or you'd rather spice it up with Zesty Sauce, we've got you covered with our next-level Whopper hacks.