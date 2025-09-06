Burger King's Most Loved Dipping Sauce Boasts A Zingy Flavor From An Unexpected Vegetable

Like peanut butter and jelly, fast food chains and signature sauces just seem to go hand in hand. While Burger King doesn't necessarily have its own unique proprietary blend — like Arby's or Chick-fil-A — it does offer six unique sauce options to pair with its fries, onion rings, burgers, or anything else on its menu. Still, these sauces won't necessarily make you turn your head. Some are pretty good, but others, not so much. To figure out which ones stood out, we tried every Burger King dipping sauce and ranked them from worst to best. Our absolute favorite was the chain's zesty sauce.

What this sauce's name lacks in marketing pizazz, it more than makes up for in flavor. The secret ingredient here is horseradish, a root vegetable, which gives just enough of a spicy kick to balance out the other additions, including vinegar, tomato paste, lemon juice, and spices. It's a delicious little concoction that can complement your onion rings, fries, nuggets, and even Burger King's iconic Whopper. The choice is up to you.