Burger King's Most Loved Dipping Sauce Boasts A Zingy Flavor From An Unexpected Vegetable
Like peanut butter and jelly, fast food chains and signature sauces just seem to go hand in hand. While Burger King doesn't necessarily have its own unique proprietary blend — like Arby's or Chick-fil-A — it does offer six unique sauce options to pair with its fries, onion rings, burgers, or anything else on its menu. Still, these sauces won't necessarily make you turn your head. Some are pretty good, but others, not so much. To figure out which ones stood out, we tried every Burger King dipping sauce and ranked them from worst to best. Our absolute favorite was the chain's zesty sauce.
What this sauce's name lacks in marketing pizazz, it more than makes up for in flavor. The secret ingredient here is horseradish, a root vegetable, which gives just enough of a spicy kick to balance out the other additions, including vinegar, tomato paste, lemon juice, and spices. It's a delicious little concoction that can complement your onion rings, fries, nuggets, and even Burger King's iconic Whopper. The choice is up to you.
Get zesty with Burger King
We're not the only ones who love Burger King's zesty sauce. Redditors also have a lot of positive things to say about it. As one commenter said, "I don't eat much BK food, but my husband gets these with chicken fries and I steal them and use them for other stuff." Others say it goes great with the chain's onion rings, and even its breakfast rounds. Another Redditor even claimed they cried when Burger King forgot to add the sauce to their take-out order. That's some serious love for this sauce!
It's always nice to have a small variety of dips and spreads to round out a meal. Burger King comes through here with its zesty sauce, which is just powerful enough to clear your nasal passage without overpowering your palette with a horseradish stampede. It easily stands out above the chain's other condiment options, including honey mustard, buffalo, sweet and sour, BBQ, and marinara. Your game must be strong when you use a word like zesty, and BK holds up its end of the deal here for sure. Good on you, King.