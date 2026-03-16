7 Things You Should Always Buy At Whole Foods
Whole Foods is one of those stores where it's easy to discover something new every time you walk in. Between the prepared foods, specialty ingredients, and store-brand staples, there is always something that catches my attention. As someone who shops there nearly every week, I've gotten to know my way around the aisles pretty well. Over time, a handful of products have stood out enough to earn a permanent spot in my cart.
I'm not the type to gatekeep good snacks or grocery finds. If I stumble across something that tastes great or makes weeknight cooking easier, I'm absolutely going to share it. That's exactly what this list is about. These are the Whole Foods items my family and I keep buying again and again because they are genuinely good and easy to work into everyday meals or snacks.
This list is a look into everything from freezer staples to little treats I reach for when I want something sweet. If you're trying to get more out of your shopping trips, it helps to know a few Whole Foods shopping secrets along the way, and if you're looking for a few new things to try on your next Whole Foods run, these are the items that consistently make it into my cart.
1. 365 by Whole Foods Market Vegetable Fried Rice
One thing I almost always grab at Whole Foods is the 365 by Whole Foods Market Vegetable Fried Rice. It's one of those simple freezer staples that ends up being more useful than you might expect. The flavor is solid, the vegetables are tasty, and it's not overly salty like some prepared freezer meals. It is just a good, dependable option that makes dinner feel a lot easier on busy nights.
Part of the reason I keep buying it is how quick it is to make. It cooks in about five minutes in the microwave or 10 on the stovetop, so it's perfect for busy nights when I don't have much time to prepare dinner. I like to keep a bag or two in the freezer so we always have a backup meal available. When the fridge is looking a little sparse or the day has gotten away from me, this is one of the first things I reach for.
Another great thing is how easy this rice is to build on. It tastes good on its own, but it's also a nice base if you want to add a few extras. If you're making it on the stovetop, it's easy to toss in a scrambled egg, a handful of fresh vegetables, your favorite sauce, or even leftover tofu or chicken. Overall, it's a solid option for under $5 and it's quick, reliable, and easy to customize, so I don't have any complaints.
2. 365 by Whole Foods Market Gummy Stars
I love a good sweet treat, so another item I almost always pick up at Whole Foods is the 365 by Whole Foods Market Gummy Stars. Good gummy candy that is both gelatin-free and gluten-free can be surprisingly hard to find, especially if you also want it to be vegan-friendly. Even when I do find options that check those boxes, the texture is either off or the price is more than I'd like to spend. These gummy stars manage to check all the boxes I'm looking for, which is part of why they've become a repeat purchase for me.
The texture is what really stands out to me. They're soft and chewy in a way that reminds me of the Scooby Snack gummies I used to eat as a kid (if you know, you know). Some plant-based gummies can feel stiff or overly sticky, but these have a bounce that feels much closer to traditional gummy candy. The flavors are bright and fruity without tasting artificial, which makes them easy to keep reaching for. The pack comes with three assorted colors: pink, orange, and purple — with pink being my personal favorite.
When I first noticed them on the shelf, I was honestly a little surprised. After trying them, I was even more shocked that a seven-ounce bag costs only about $3.49. For a specialty gummy that fits multiple dietary preferences, that feels like a pretty sweet deal.
3. 365 by Whole Foods Market Strawberry Guava Juice
One newer product that has quickly become a repeat buy for me is the 365 by Whole Foods Market Strawberry Guava Juice. Personally, I don't feel like this one has gotten much attention yet, which surprises me because it's genuinely delicious. It's not always available at my local store, so I wouldn't be shocked if it turns out to be seasonal, but either way, whenever I see it on the shelf, I make sure to grab at least one carton.
Part of the reason this juice stood out to me right away is that I've always loved guava drinks. Guava has a distinct tropical flavor that feels both sweet and slightly tangy. In this blend, the strawberry softens the guava just enough, creating a balanced flavor that feels bright and refreshing without being overly sugary. It's also a 100% juice blend, so it tastes clean and fruit-forward rather than syrupy. Because of that, it disappears quickly in my house.
4. Parmigiano Reggiano
Whole Foods has a huge cheese selection, which my husband always likes to browse. He almost always finds something new to try when we walk past the cheese case. Even though he rotates through different varieties, one thing that always seems to have a spot in our fridge is a wedge of Parmigiano Reggiano. I haven't tried it myself since I eat plant-based, but I know it's one of his favorites.
According to my husband, good Parmesan instantly upgrades whatever you put it on. He uses it often, but especially likes to grate it over pasta and salads, and add the rind to soups, too. Sure, you could just buy pre-grated cheese, but experts recommend buying Parmesan as a block or wedge instead. This helps keep your cheese fresher for longer and avoids the anti-caking agents that are often added to pre-shredded and grated cheese.
It may be a bit pricy, but authentic Parmigiano Reggiano is simple, versatile, and always useful to have on hand for finishing dishes or adding a little extra flavor. And while a wedge does last a while, this has been a repeat purchase for years now — so it's safe to say this one has earned a permanent spot on my husband's Whole Foods shopping list.
5. Guacamole
Another item that regularly ends up in my Whole Foods cart is the store-made guacamole from the prepared foods section. I know it's not necessarily the most budget-friendly option since it is sold by weight, and technically, I could buy a cheaper packaged version or just mash up a few avocados at home. Still, I keep coming back to this one because it consistently tastes fresh and balanced. When you are in the mood for guacamole but don't want to deal with cutting, pitting, and seasoning avocados yourself, it's an easy shortcut that actually tastes great.
One thing I appreciate about the Whole Foods version in particular is that it's made without additives or preservatives. The ingredient list is simple, and the flavor reflects that. It tastes bright, creamy, and freshly made rather than overly processed or acidic, which can sometimes happen with prepackaged guacamole. I love it as a dip or as a topping for tacos, grain bowls, and burritos.
Another nice detail is that it's available in a few different size options. If you're just picking some up for a small snack or a quick taco night, you can grab a smaller container without committing to a big tub. But if you are hosting friends or planning to use it across a few meals, the larger containers are there too. It's definitely a little bit of a splurge compared to other options, but the freshness and flavor make it a purchase I still reach for regularly.
6. 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Italian Vinaigrette
One item I almost always pick up at Whole Foods is the 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Italian Vinaigrette. You can find it in small glass bottles in the refrigerated produce section alongside other chilled dressings rather than in the shelf-stable condiment aisle. It's a little thicker than many bottled vinaigrettes, which helps it cling nicely to salad greens instead of sliding straight to the bottom of the bowl. The flavor is bright and herb-forward with a good balance of acidity and seasoning. Some Italian dressings can be too sharp or overly vinegary, but this one hits a perfectly balanced sweet spot.
Every time I'm shopping, I tell myself that I should branch out and try another 365 dressing flavor. Whole Foods carries several options in that refrigerated section, and I am always a little curious about them. Somehow, though, the Italian vinaigrette wins every time. It's become such a reliable favorite that I'm rarely interested in taking a chance on something else.
Because of that, it's one of those items I almost always like to have in the fridge. It works well on simple salads, but I've also used it as a quick marinade for vegetables or as a drizzle over grain bowls. Once you find a dressing that tastes this good and is easy to keep on hand, it's hard not to keep buying it.
7. Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce (Gluten Free)
Another item I almost always grab at Whole Foods is Bachan's gluten-free Japanese barbecue sauce. To put it simply, the hold this sauce has on me is a little ridiculous. Once I started using it, it quickly became one of those condiments I reach for constantly. It works on so many different foods that I use it nearly daily.
One thing I appreciate about buying it at Whole Foods is that they reliably stock the gluten-free version, whereas that's not always the case at other grocery stores. Because of that, I usually pick up a bottle whenever I am shopping there. And if I happen to see it on sale, I'll almost always grab an extra to keep on hand, because it's just that good.
When it comes to taste, my gluten-eating husband confirmed: the gluten-free version is just as good as the original — savory, slightly sweet, and packed with flavor. I use it on rice bowls, roasted vegetables, noodles, or as a quick glaze for stir-fries. If I had one small complaint, it's that I wish the brand offered more gluten-free versions of the other flavors in its lineup. The original gluten-free sauce is fantastic, but there are several other varieties that I would love to try if they were available. But until then, I'll happily keep stocking my fridge with the one I know I love.
Methodology
As someone who loves grocery shopping and shops at Whole Foods nearly every week, these are all items that have made their way into my routine over time. They're not products I tried once and forgot about. Each one is something my family has purchased multiple times because we genuinely enjoy it.
To narrow things down a bit, I took a look at my actual Whole Foods shopping history. I opened the Amazon app and checked the "buy it again" section, which highlights products I have purchased repeatedly. Every item included here appeared on that list, which felt like pretty good confirmation that these are true repeat buys in our household, rather than relying on my memory alone.
These foods have earned a permanent spot in our kitchen because they're reliable, flavorful, and easy to enjoy. If you shop at Whole Foods and are looking for a few items worth trying, these are ones I can wholeheartedly recommend.