7 Things You Should Always Buy At Whole Foods

Whole Foods is one of those stores where it's easy to discover something new every time you walk in. Between the prepared foods, specialty ingredients, and store-brand staples, there is always something that catches my attention. As someone who shops there nearly every week, I've gotten to know my way around the aisles pretty well. Over time, a handful of products have stood out enough to earn a permanent spot in my cart.

I'm not the type to gatekeep good snacks or grocery finds. If I stumble across something that tastes great or makes weeknight cooking easier, I'm absolutely going to share it. That's exactly what this list is about. These are the Whole Foods items my family and I keep buying again and again because they are genuinely good and easy to work into everyday meals or snacks.

This list is a look into everything from freezer staples to little treats I reach for when I want something sweet. If you're trying to get more out of your shopping trips, it helps to know a few Whole Foods shopping secrets along the way, and if you're looking for a few new things to try on your next Whole Foods run, these are the items that consistently make it into my cart.