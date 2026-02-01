Don't Skip This Whole Foods Section If You're Looking For Affordable Specialty Ingredients

These days, Whole Foods Market stores are teeming with snazzy perks and extras. The grocery store doubles as a hub for Amazon returns in many locations, offers a legendary hot bar, and even serves up made-to-order sushi at many locations. But the now-giant chain was born to provide health-conscious groceries to the masses. And as upscale as modern Whole Foods have become, one aisle in particular still provides that rustic, granola-y charm, by the scoopful. That's the bulk section — that unsuspecting, often criminally overlooked aisle that's still a feature in most Whole Foods stores.

On this aisle, you'll find no colorful eye-catching labels or trendy new brands, just old reliable pantry staples — flours, nuts, seeds, grains, chocolates, cereals, spices – displayed unbranded, in clear bins, often for a whole lot less than the same item sold in a package. While prices vary depending on the item in question and the store location, shoppers can generally save quite a bit on groceries when shopping for bulk vs. packaged items.

Whole Foods has earned a reputation (deservedly so) for being unaffordable, but even here, shopping the bulk bins can provide some serious savings. These savings can really add up, especially when layered with special members-only deals like discounts for Prime Members and item-specific sales that you'll want to keep an eye out for. And because you can scoop exactly how much you need, bulk shopping is an effective way to cut down on waste — of both money and food.