This Is The Hands-Down Best Time To Plant Tomatoes If You Want A Fruitful Harvest This Summer

It is the seasonal dream: A backyard full of homegrown tomatoes for your caprese salad, flavor-packed bruschetta, and maybe even fresher bloody marys than you're used to. You'll tend to your plants with an old-fashioned watering can, talk to them to make them grow, and harvest your goods like a regular Barefoot Contessa. But you have to plant them first, and perfect timing is all that stands between you and those beautiful rouge fruits. And, depending on your approach, you might want to get to digging before spring even sets in.

If you are starting tomatoes from seeds the conventional way, planting them indoors to transfer outside later, you'll want to begin about six weeks before the last frost in your area. You can more or less predict that date using a frost date calculator from The Old Farmer's Almanac. For example, if the last frost is expected somewhere around April 3rd, as it's likely to be in parts of the east coast, you would want to start your seeds in containers inside sometime around late February. That gives them plenty of time to get good and strong for when that last frost has passed, and the ground soil has finally reached a consistent 60 degrees Fahrenheit for transfer into the earth. It typically takes roughly 100 days to harvest time, so you should have juicy, ripe tomatoes just ahead of the first days of summer.