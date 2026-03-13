9 Foods To Buy At Wawa, And 7 To Avoid
Since it's not technically a gas station, convenience store, or restaurant, but contains elements of all three, Wawa defies categorization. But for many, from residents of the Mid-Atlantic region to those just passing through, Wawa's appeal is undeniable. This is because the company has a winning formula: it has professionalized the convenience store food experience, ditching those sad, rotating hot dogs and catatonic clerks for touch-screen kiosks and snacks that actually taste good.
Of course, we all know that some foods at gas stations should be avoided altogether. Quality can vary widely, especially at places like Wawa, given its vast menu. No one is expecting Michelin-starred experiences at 3 a.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike. Certainly, some of Wawa's snacks can be skipped. However, others continue to hit the spot.
This guide is written for those who want to navigate the chain's evolving menu, one highway stretch at a time. To compile the list, we've synthesized comments online into a consensus to parse the elite store convenience buys from the regrettable missteps. A summary of our rigorous methodology is provided at the article's conclusion. So buckle up, and grab some napkins!
Buy: French Toast Sandwiches
Breakfast sandwiches are the backbone of Wawa's breakfast menu, and there are many classic bread options for them (such as bagels and biscuits). But for those who like something a little more indulgent, Wawa's French Toast Sandwiches are a great option.
Available from 5 to 11 a.m daily, these treats come in at $5.99, for a simple version, with American cheese, egg, and bacon. You can — like all Wawa sandwiches — choose your own adventure with toppings and sauces, although those may cost more.
In a 2025 Wawa subreddit post where a user shared their love for this sandwich, many other Redditors chimed in, citing its moist interior. Another comment in the same thread mentions the sandwich having a Cinnamon Toast Crunch smell, which sounds divine. From food influencers to anonymous Reddit users, this one gets lots of love. We strongly co-sign this bad boy!
Avoid: Lobster Bisque
We can think of many places to sit down and tuck into a nice lobster bisque, and a gas station isn't one of them. Despite Wawa's food program shattering the idea of gas station food writ large, some things just don't translate, and this is one of them. Many Wawa foodies online agree that this soup was a mistake. One Reddit user noted that the bisque "smells heinous and tastes it too," while others online described the aroma as "stinky" and generally unappealing for a convenience store environment.
While we can't quite diagnose the exact reasons why this soup turned so many people off, it's soon to be a distant memory. As of June 2025, the lobster bisque has been largely discontinued, so it appears that the company's higher-ups listened to those bad reviews. Though it may still linger on some regional menus, so if you're looking to warm up at your local Wawa, avoid the bisque and stick to classics like Chicken Noodle.
Buy: Paninis
A good panini is hard to beat. Sure, you can make a decent one at home — you don't even need a panini press — but we all live such busy lives that take-out is often the best way to get your hands on one. Wawa can help in this department.
Sandwich fans who spend a lot of time in cars know how good this East Coast chain is at paninis. We think the textural contrast between golden crisp, grilled bread and melty interior is always enjoyable, setting paninis apart from one-note, squishy sandwiches. Part of the reason why Wawa's paninis are so good — and lauded by fans online — is that they're also endlessly customizable, appealing to those who want a sandwich built to their exact specs.
You can start with a base of roasted chicken or Italian cold cuts, among seven other options, and proceed to doctor it up with dozens and dozens of topping options. Stepping up to the touchscreen for customization can be daunting with so many paths to take, but trust us, it's worth it. Garnering high marks from TikTok influencers down to unassuming locals, Wawa's paninis are solid.
Avoid: Pork Egg Rolls
Wawa's batting average is very respectable when it comes to its own food, as it does thorough recipe testing at the company headquarters before a product launch. But it can't knock them all out of the park. The chain's pork egg rolls are a big miss, with some pretty harsh feedback echoing in circles online. On Reddit, one user dramatically likened this menu item to food served in prison — brutal.
They even came up twice in a more recent Reddit thread titled: "What is the single worst item you've had at Wawa?" In the thread, a user complains about the egg rolls lacking crunch, which should be a non-negotiable for this type of snack; whether baked or fried, you need that crispiness. We can't speak for Wawa, nor do we have insight into the egg roll recipe's key failures. But what we do know is that, with such an extensive menu with so many better options, it's pretty easy to skip these Wawa egg rolls. Hard pass!
Buy: Quesadillas
It's a strange reality of the fast food landscape that, besides chains like Taco Bell or Chipotle, a decent quesadilla is hard to come by. Sure, your local Mexican spot might make a banging quesadilla, but when you're on the road at midnight, you have few options. Thankfully, Wawa's range of solid quesadillas has filled this void. With 14 base options to choose from — including the over-the-top roasted chicken bacon ranch — and dozens of seasonings, toppings, cheeses, and add-ons like sour cream or crispy onions, fans of custom flavors will love building their own quesadilla.
Wawa currently offers a limited-time Teriyaki chicken quesadilla for a Japanese-American-Tex-Mex mashup, and according to intel shared on the Wawa subreddit, there was even a pierogi option offered at some stores. Yes, you read that correctly. It came with mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese, which customers say is great. So there are plenty of unique options.
Quesadillas in general are often recommended to first-timers on Reddit, with one user writing: "I always go for the quesadillas. There are lots of options as far as the ingredients go." When ordering, just make sure to ask for your quesadilla grilled on both sides to ensure a molten cheese interior and a crispy tortilla shell.
Avoid: Hoagies
With so many stellar Italian sub options out there, customers who crave these sandwiches have much to choose from. Whether you call it a hoagie, grinder, or sub, this Italian-American snack — or meal — has East Coast roots yet is beloved across the nation. Given Wawa's origins in Pennsylvania and predominance along the Eastern Seaboard, it's no surprise the company would feature a hoagie on its menu.
It features 11 cold hoagies, such as Italian and roast beef, and five hot ones, like meatball and cheesesteak. But sadly, we've put these in the "Avoid" category, as they have gone downhill in quality. According to true fans of the company who lurk the Wawa reddit, the chain's hoagies have been declining in quality for years now.
This is due to many factors, such as the bread quality and the sliced meat that's not fresh. Apparently, some users report that Wawa used to slice the deli meats fresh to order, but has since switched to what we imagine is mass-produced, pre-sliced stuff. True Wawa fans who've been frequenting the chain for decades will lament the hoagie's heyday, while newer patrons might be oblivious. But dry bread (one person on Reddit described the hoagie rolls as "like eating a rubber shoe sole") is hard to ignore. Pass.
Buy: Stuffed pretzels
If you connect the dots, it's not hard to see why a Pennsylvania-based food conglomerate would want to have a soft pretzel on its menu. This is, after all, where German bakers brought the tasty snack over to American audiences in the 18th century. What would normally be a match made in heaven with a beer in a pub makes for a satisfying gas station snack, too. Wawa's pretzels have been a fan favorite for decades now, and we stand behind their appeal. But what better way to elevate the ordinary than to stuff it with cheese? Stuffing anything with cheese automatically improves it, making this one the 2.0 version of Wawa's soft pretzels.
Taking it a step further is adding some spice to the mix to balance out the richness of the cheese and earthiness of the dough. In a recent Reddit thread on these stuffed pretzels, one person commented: "All three stuffed pretzels (cheddar, jalapeño, and sweet cream) are some of the last remaining things from Wawa that I enjoy," which speaks volumes. This is a sleeper menu item you should try. Now you know.
Avoid: Fries
Fast food French fries run the gamut from barely edible to insanely addictive. All of the major chains have them, and they all rate differently. But what is undeniable is that your menu is severely lacking without them— from the fanciest French bistro to a service station like Wawa, they're a must. You can order regular fries or a "loaded" version with cheese and meat added to up the calorie ante. Wawa's decision to add fries to the menu comes across as an attempt to compete with Sheetz and traditional fast-food joints, but the execution has been a textural failure.
You can't compete with the golden crispness that deep-frying achieves, and really, let's be honest — fries should be fried, not baked. They're not exactly a health food, and for most of us, they're enjoyed as an occasional treat. Yet the braintrust at Wawa decided to forgo deep-fryers to make its fries, and with all the upkeep and inherent danger of hot oil, we can't fault them entirely. But a soggy baked fry? This should be punishable! Do some digging online, and you'll see Reddit threads where people even think they should be removed from the menu. Ouch. We say avoid Wawa fries.
Buy: Breakfast Sizzli Bagels
Between 2015 and 2025, Wawa's store count has increased by 50%, with over 1,000 total locations across 14 states. The company actually serves 1 billion customers annually — that's a lot of Sizzlis. As we mentioned earlier, these breakfast sandwiches are widely recognized as a knock-out menu item, and the standard sausage, egg, and cheese bagel does a lot of heavy lifting. Ordering one is like getting a plain cheese pizza from a hot new pizzeria — the perfect way to benchmark its quality by judging a foundational menu item.
Of course, the Sizzli breakfast bagel doesn't have to be basic; quite the contrary. Customers can drastically change their sandwich with a myriad of customization options to really gussy it up. According to a Wawa employee who commented on a recent Sizzli-related Reddit thread, there are over 50 different combinations customers can explore through different breads and meats, though most opt to keep it simple with the pre-made, grab-and-go options. But if you like your food fresh, take some extra time to get one made for you on the spot. This Sizzli gets our seal of approval.
Avoid: Pizzas
When it comes to pizza, most of us know that local shops slinging pies usually run circles around big chains. Fast food pizza, though tempting as always, spans a wide range of quality. Wawa's foray into pizza has unfortunately been widely regarded as a flop. Even in a CNBC segment from last year that mostly praised the franchise, its own CEO addressed the company's pizza as a "misstep." Wawa has eight pies on offer, with classics like plain cheese, sausage & pepperoni, and veggie. Yet even the photos online somehow make them look unappetizing.
In a recent Reddit post, one member started a thread called "Wawa pizza is the worst pizza ever," going on to claim that 7-Eleven has better pies. The post was followed by a spate of supporting comments that heavily criticized Wawa's pizza. At a price point reaching $18 for a 16-inch pie, the value proposition is almost non-existent. Unless it's two in the morning and every other pizza option is closed, we say avoid this altogether.
Buy: Wawa brand Iced Teas
Most corner stores are teeming with beverage options in neat rows behind fridge doors. Sometimes it can be overwhelming when you don't know what's needed to slake your thirst. But if you walk in on a mission — like trying to find a tasty and refreshing iced tea — look for Wawa's own version of the stuff. In a market saturated with big brands like Lipton or Arizona, Wawa is trying to steal away some casual sippers with its take on an American classic.
The company offers over a dozen options with an emphasis on fruit flavors, including popular choices like raspberry, peach, and even an Arnold Palmer (called a "half & half"). You can also grab a 64-ounce jug to take home with you. Be warned, they're known to be on the sweet side, so if you're avoiding excess sugar, this might not be for you. Or, for diabetics, there's a diet version of the raspberry, peach, green, half & half, and regular versions that actually taste quite good, according to customers on Reddit. Win-win.
Avoid: Express Case Juices
Remember the whole juice cleanse fad and cold-pressed juice craze of the 2010s? For a minute there, everyone who followed certain corners of the health and wellness sphere went all-in on cold-pressed juice. If you don't remember this trend, or saw past the marketing platitudes, you probably see juice for what it is: a nice thing to have once in a while, that won't cure every ailment in your body. Whether the execs at Wawa are trying to appeal to the wellness crowd or offer some quality fresh juices, we're not sure.
They certainly look like something you'd get at a cafe serving matcha to people who just got out of a spin class. But in reality, they're not made fresh-to-order from some fancy metal juice press; rather, they come from massive bottles of pre-made juice, which are then labeled and put in the grab-and-go section. What's more, they're quite expensive to be labelled as "premium juices," with many folks on Reddit downvoting them with impunity. This is a hard pass, friends.
Buy: Coffees
Ask any truck driver or person on a road trip what gets them through long hauls, and the answer is usually coffee. It's a non-negotiable for many motorists on Interstates left to the whims of whatever gas stations await them. Sure, there's usually a Dunkin' nearby, but most service stations serve up pure garbage. Not the case with Wawa — you can fill your tank up and get a decent cup of joe in one stop. Fans on Reddit sing praises for the chain's Cuban dark roast, but it also does many other filter coffees like Colombian, Dark Roast, Signature roast, as well as flavored brews.
Caffeine junkies can also get iced coffees and even sugary lattes if indulgence is your thing. And for long drives, you can order a 24-ounce vanilla iced latte or a massive 32-ounce cold brew for the true caffeine junkies, but you'd better be ready for some bathroom breaks shortly after. With so much bad coffee served at gas stations, it's almost considered normal. Buck the trend and try a brew from Wawa on your next fill-up.
Avoid: Bananas
This pick might seem odd because, really, who doesn't like a banana? It's got to be one of the most universally loved fruits on earth. So don't get us wrong — we're into bananas, but just not from Wawa. We believe that any convenience store or gas station is engaging in predatory merchandising when placing fruit at the cash register. This is because they know that, when it comes to impulse buys, bananas are pretty low on the guilt factor.
They also prey upon people who forgot bananas during their last grocery store run, leaving a gaping hole in tomorrow's breakfast spread. So you grab two, put them with your other items, and proceed to watch the clerk ring them in at what can only be described as ludicrous prices. You could wind up paying double, maybe even triple, for convenience store bananas. In this economy, be a smart shopper and avoid a Wawa banana — its overpriced, and really just an impulsive purchase.
Buy: Mac & Cheese
Mac and cheese is the penultimate comfort food, transcending age and demographics. For decades now, Wawa has been serving up a decent rendition of the classic dish. Long-term loyalists of the chain might debate the quality of this menu item changing over time, but the dish is often cited as one of Wawa's best. While considered a side, we're pretty sure if you order the large size — with 640 total calories — it would count as dinner.
If you follow the menu decision matrix, you see five different options. The standard version has an optional seasoning add-on with some Old Bay, to really zhuzh it up, while Buffalo, garlic aioli, chipotle, and ranch round out the other choices. One Reddit user, who claims to order the chipotle or ranch versions daily on their way to work, proclaims: "Probably the best mac & cheese I've had in a LOOONG [sic] time." After a grueling road trip stretch — or on the way to work — we can't think of a better food to dig into in a parking lot, especially when it's this good.
Buy: Classic Soft Pretzel
As we mentioned earlier, Wawa makes a mean soft pretzel. But not everyone is into high-calorie snacks stuffed with cheese, let alone jalapeños. Enter the classic soft pretzel. This is a pillow dough with those large chunks of salt we all love, reminiscent of baseball games of yesteryear or bopping around downtown Philadelphia with one in hand, fresh from a cart. For many in the region, Philly-style soft pretzels are actually a common breakfast choice, which might seem odd to non-residents.
We don't want to tell you how to start your day, or judge anyone who likes a nice squishy pretzel for breakfast! But if you're into this type of carb bomb in the morning, Wawa has your back. The soft pretzels are often cited by regular posters of the chain's Reddit, in response to newcomers asking: "What should I get for my first time at Wawa?" Whether you've been on board for years or have yet to try one, try a classic soft pretzel at your next Wawa visit.
Methodology
To compile this list, we built a strong consensus through rigorous online research, supplemented by our writer's firsthand familiarity with Wawa's food program. We primarily consulted Reddit for unbiased customer opinions. Wawa employees themselves also post in the company's subreddit, helping to correct misaligned opinions or misinformation, while sharing insider info about the company's practices.
To ensure relevance, we only use posts from the past year that accurately reflect the opinions of customers. Food-forward convenience stores are a growing sector of the industry, and Wawa's ascension compelled us to investigate its menu, helping readers navigate it more confidently. We prioritized highly upvoted comments across multiple threads on each particular food, while avoiding Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google, where conjecture and fake reviews abound. We also checked respected blogs, industry voices, and food journals to see how professionals view these menu items. All of this helped us zero in on a consensus accurately reflecting Wawa's food and beverage lineup in 2026.