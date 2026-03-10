The 1960s Ground Beef Dish Burger Lovers Would Swoon Over Today

Most meat lovers have a special place in their hearts for old-school ground beef dishes such as cabbage rolls, cocktail meatballs, and calico beans. Though next to the '70s potluck classic that stretched ground beef and had everybody wanting seconds, there's another vintage meal that may surprisingly attract the attention of burger lovers today. Burger bundles are a savory and unconventional meal from the 1960s consisting of individual ground beef patties filled with prepared stuffing and served with brown gravy.

Since the 1960s was a decade dedicated to convenience foods and simple meals, burger bundles fit the bill perfectly. Not only does this timeless meal include easy-to-prepare ingredients like boxed stuffing mix, but the brown gravy consists of only canned cream of mushroom soup, Worcestershire sauce, and ketchup. Similar to savory dishes like meatloaf and chicken-fried steak, burger bundles are best served with hearty, favored sides like creamy mashed potatoes or Velveeta au-gratin potatoes.

To make your own, simply add a spoonful of boxed stuffing mix to uncooked burger patties, pinch the meat closed on all sides, and cover the bundles in prepared gravy. Then, cook them in your oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 45 minutes. Considering burger bundles were an easy and convenient way to enjoy ground beef in the 1960s, this age-old meal could easily make a modern comeback among burger lovers in 2026.