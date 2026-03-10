The 1960s Ground Beef Dish Burger Lovers Would Swoon Over Today
Most meat lovers have a special place in their hearts for old-school ground beef dishes such as cabbage rolls, cocktail meatballs, and calico beans. Though next to the '70s potluck classic that stretched ground beef and had everybody wanting seconds, there's another vintage meal that may surprisingly attract the attention of burger lovers today. Burger bundles are a savory and unconventional meal from the 1960s consisting of individual ground beef patties filled with prepared stuffing and served with brown gravy.
Since the 1960s was a decade dedicated to convenience foods and simple meals, burger bundles fit the bill perfectly. Not only does this timeless meal include easy-to-prepare ingredients like boxed stuffing mix, but the brown gravy consists of only canned cream of mushroom soup, Worcestershire sauce, and ketchup. Similar to savory dishes like meatloaf and chicken-fried steak, burger bundles are best served with hearty, favored sides like creamy mashed potatoes or Velveeta au-gratin potatoes.
To make your own, simply add a spoonful of boxed stuffing mix to uncooked burger patties, pinch the meat closed on all sides, and cover the bundles in prepared gravy. Then, cook them in your oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 45 minutes. Considering burger bundles were an easy and convenient way to enjoy ground beef in the 1960s, this age-old meal could easily make a modern comeback among burger lovers in 2026.
How do burger bundles appeal to foodies today?
Given that burgers have long been a popular food choice and are now made in a variety of ways, it only makes sense that burger bundles would also appeal to the general public. Especially since smash burgers, burger tacos, and deluxe cheeseburger bowls with special sauce have grown in popularity over recent years, burger bundles prove to be another fun yet uncommon way for people to enjoy their favorite food.
Not to mention, classic burger bundles are still super affordable to make. With the cost of ground beef continually on the rise, spending less on necessary condiments and sides makes a difference for many. Fortunately, besides the ground beef, you can make burger bundles with only a small assortment of affordable, shelf-stable ingredients. Better yet, you may already have some of them stored in your pantry, like ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and canned soup. That said, if you don't have canned cream of mushroom soup, feel free to use a different variety, such as cream of chicken or broccoli and cheese.
Though if cost or versatility isn't a factor and all you're after is another delicious way to prepare ground beef, give traditional burger bundles your own modern twist. If you have the time, fill your burger patties with homemade stuffing and small cubes of cheese for an extra rich taste and texture. You can also sprinkle this dish with fresh herbs for an extra pop of color and fresh flavor.