Make Extra Rich Au Gratin Potatoes With One Store-Bought Shortcut

Few dishes warm the tummy quite like au gratin potatoes, that blend of soft potatoes bathing in a bubbling dish of hot cheese with a bit of savory crust on top. Given their origins in French cuisine, you'd be forgiven for thinking that whipping up a batch of them requires lots of ingredients and a complicated set of instructions. Yet thanks to the clever folks at Kraft Heinz and a little box of a product called Velveeta cheese, making au gratin potatoes becomes a simple and delicious process, without sacrificing flavor. Best of all, this store-bought addition means that you don't need as many ingredients to make the classic dish.

Three primary components give this version of au gratin potatoes their creamy consistency: the cooked potatoes, milk, and, of course, Velveeta cheese. Under normal circumstances, you'd need to make a roux of butter and flour that you'd later mix with milk to get that thick cheesy sauce that people associate with au gratin potatoes. However, the consistency of the Velveeta coupled with the starchy potatoes creates a thicker, richer sauce.

This simple dish differs in another way from many traditional au gratin recipes in that you should cook the potatoes on the stove for a few minutes before assembling the ingredients in a baking dish. Besides helping to bind the sauce, pre-cooking the potatoes also cuts down on the overall cooking time. Traditional au gratin potatoes take around an hour and half to cook. However, the Velveeta version is done after about 50 minutes in the oven, because the spuds get cooked a bit on the stove beforehand. That's a plus you'll want to keep in mind if you're pressed for time.