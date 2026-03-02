The '70s Potluck Classic That Stretched Ground Beef And Had Everybody Wanting Seconds

With the prices of groceries continuing to be budget-busting, perhaps it's worthwhile to go back to the past (you won't believe how much a pound of ground beef cost in 1970) with your meal planning, to a time when casseroles reigned and basic ingredients filled up families without emptying wallets. There's one pantry staple perfect for making ground beef stretch in a pinch: beans. And if you haven't tried calico beans, it's a recipe that may be worth adding to your repertoire.

Also known as cowboy beans, calico beans are said to get its name thanks to the various shades of beans mixed together, reminiscent of the markings of a calico cat. The recipe fit in perfectly with the potluck culture of the 1970s. The dish is basically a riff on chili or baked beans, but with ground beef. In its most basic form, a variety of canned beans, including kidney, lima, butter, or pinto, get mixed together with ground beef. Add in brown sugar, ketchup, or barbecue sauce, and extras like onion, bacon, or mustard, and you've got a frugal, filling meal that is ideal for everything from backyard barbecues to campouts and cold days.