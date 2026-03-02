The '70s Potluck Classic That Stretched Ground Beef And Had Everybody Wanting Seconds
With the prices of groceries continuing to be budget-busting, perhaps it's worthwhile to go back to the past (you won't believe how much a pound of ground beef cost in 1970) with your meal planning, to a time when casseroles reigned and basic ingredients filled up families without emptying wallets. There's one pantry staple perfect for making ground beef stretch in a pinch: beans. And if you haven't tried calico beans, it's a recipe that may be worth adding to your repertoire.
Also known as cowboy beans, calico beans are said to get its name thanks to the various shades of beans mixed together, reminiscent of the markings of a calico cat. The recipe fit in perfectly with the potluck culture of the 1970s. The dish is basically a riff on chili or baked beans, but with ground beef. In its most basic form, a variety of canned beans, including kidney, lima, butter, or pinto, get mixed together with ground beef. Add in brown sugar, ketchup, or barbecue sauce, and extras like onion, bacon, or mustard, and you've got a frugal, filling meal that is ideal for everything from backyard barbecues to campouts and cold days.
How to make calico beans
On Reddit, there are numerous threads of members reminiscing about enjoying variations of beans with ground beef at cook-offs and family events, demonstrating how this simple dish is universally loved. "We fix it sometimes and call it cowboy stew. It's a campfire recipe," wrote one Redditor. "If it's done right, it's an amazing dish. It's a perfect blend of savory, salty, sweetness," commented another poster. Other Redditors mentioned enjoying calico beans alongside a heaping piece of cornbread or even poured on top of it.
Once you've gotten all the basic ingredients down, there are many ways to make calico beans your own. Some people prefer to add paprika, garlic, and tomatoes. Others add peppers, onions, bacon, and corn. Molasses and chili powder are also popular variations and help give the dish a unique sweet and savory flavor. The dish can also be cooked a few different ways, making it extremely versatile: on the stove top, several hours in a slow cooker, or baked in the oven. Another tip is to use a specific ground beef that gives you better chili, as it's also likely to be a good choice for a dish of calico beans.