7 Store-Bought Turkey Bacon Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Turkey bacon is one of those products for which trial and error really matter when choosing the best brand. If you're like me, you've already streamlined your grocery list at home so you can cruise through the store without getting stuck sorting through five brands of the same product. Instead, I tried them for you, so you don't have to guess your way through your shopping list. Though you can read the nutrition metrics on the package and peer through the plastic to get a sense of the color and texture, there's really no telling how it will taste after it's cooked — as I discovered during my taste test of seven popular turkey bacon brands.

Though some brands' flavors pleasantly surprised me, there is something to be said for appearance and how packaging and presentation can turn you off before you even try a product. Read on to find out which brands were worth buying, and which were a bit of a flop, so you can pass right by them at the grocery store.