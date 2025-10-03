The Simple Tricks For Cooking Crispy Turkey Bacon In The Oven

If you've been looking to pair a go-to breakfast like three-ingredient egg bites with another food to make a more filling, well-rounded meal, turkey bacon is always a tasty and worthwhile option. Though, whether or not turkey bacon is actually bacon is a matter of personal opinion. Nevertheless, there are a few differences between turkey bacon and other popular breakfast meats. For one thing, when it comes to cooking, this leaner alternative doesn't crisp up as easily as traditional pork bacon.

In order to give turkey bacon a more desirable texture, a few extra steps need to be taken during the preparation process. Fortunately, Chowhound was able to secure some exclusive tips on the subject from chef Billy Parisi. According to Parisi, "turkey bacon naturally has much less fat, so cooking it in a small amount of oil before frying in a pan or baking in the oven will be key."

Luckily, preparing crisp turkey bacon in a conventional oven is fairly straightforward. To start, Parisi suggests lining your baking sheet with parchment paper and cooking the meat at a high temperature, think 425 degrees Fahrenheit. "Lastly," he adds, "pat the turkey bacon dry with some paper towels, and after you spread the slices out on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper, give it a gentle brush of oil." Since producing crisp turkey bacon in your oven requires only a few simple steps, you may want to experiment with the process to further upgrade your finished product.