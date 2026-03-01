The Perfect Settings For Crispy Air Fryer Turkey Bacon

Air fryers and turkey bacon are kind of a match made in heaven, and not just because they're both relatively modern inventions. Turkey bacon is a lower fat alternative to the beloved pork version, often enjoyed by those looking for a way to lighten up their breakfast sandwich or due to cultural or medical dietary restrictions. Meanwhile, air fryers are the perfect way to hack your toasted sandwich game, offering an easy, convenient alternative to deep frying and pan frying with intense, evenly distributed convection heat.

Though turkey bacon offers many of the same salty, smoky tasting notes as its porcine cousin, its significantly lower fat content means that it's a lot more difficult to make crispy. While there are simple tricks to make turkey bacon perfectly crispy in the oven, your air fryer can still turn out beautifully crunchy strips with less time and effort — provided, of course, you use the right settings.

Generally speaking, about nine minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit turns those lean cuts of turkey bacon into crispy perfection. Higher temperatures could cause this lean meat to dry out, while lower temperatures would require longer cooking times, which could make your bacon unpleasantly chewy. Preheating your air fryer is also vital for reducing cooking time, ensuring that it's the right temperature to begin crisping your turkey bacon right away. Another of the most common air fryer mistakes to avoid is overcrowding the basket — lay your bacon in a single layer to ensure it heats through evenly.