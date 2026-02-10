9 Types Of Korean Side Dishes (Banchan), Explained

If you've ever eaten at a good Korean restaurant, you'll know that meals are basically incomplete without banchan. These small side dishes accompany almost every Korean meal and range from tangy fermented vegetables to highly seasoned bits of proteins. Banchan are meant to complement the main course and, most importantly, to be shared among everyone at the table.

This unique communal dining experience has been a part of Korean culinary tradition for centuries, with its roots tracing back to the Three Kingdoms period from 57 B.C.E. to 668 C.E. During the Joseon Dynasty from 1392 to 1910, the number of banchan was often a reflection of social status, with common folks having maybe a handful during meals while the royal court served a dozen or more banchan, along with rice, soups, and various proteins.

For me, banchan represents something deeper than just food. My tastes were shaped in part by my grandmother, Rumi, whose dishes were influenced by her upbringing in Seoul. While we are ethically Japanese, the flavors and aromas coming from our kitchen were a blend of both cultures. It wasn't uncommon to find gamja bokkeum mixed in with crisp bites of mochi or mu saengchae made with daikon radish instead of Korean radish. Banchan has been an integral part of my life since birth, and it's something I hope to pass down to future generations. If Korean cuisine is new to you, use this list as your guide to nine essential types of banchan you should try.