The Underrated Kimchi Varieties You Need To Try According To An Expert

If you've ever eaten any type of Korean food, you're probably at least passingly familiar with kimchi, the iconic fermented vegetable dish. However, unless you have a deeper knowledge of Korean cuisine, you might not know that kimchi doesn't just refer to the classic Napa cabbage variety flavored with gochugaru chili flakes. It actually encompasses any and all salted and fermented vegetables, and the spicy cabbage Americans are most familiar with is technically called tongbaechu kimchi

Since there's a bewildering amount of varieties of kimchi available, to learn what some of them are and how you can try them Chowhound spoke exclusively with Sungchul Shim, the chef and owner of Kochi and Mari in New York City. Both Michelin-starred, fine-dining tasting restaurants use unique types of kimchi in creative ways on their inventive menus.

Shim suggested a few styles of kimchi for new enthusiasts to try. Beginners, he says, will love Kkaennip, a perilla leaf kimchi, because it's "quick and easy." Oi Sobagi, stuffed cucumber kimchi, is "fresh and crunchy," and "ideal for summer," he says. To those eager for something a little different, Shim recommends Chonggak Kimchi, ponytail radish kimchi (named for the shape of their greens), which he called "earthy and unique." Both the greens and the radish itself are used in this version of kimchi.