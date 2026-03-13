Give Costco's Ready-To-Serve Cocktails A Summer Makeover: Here's How

You've likely learned liquor will or will not freeze based on alcohol by volume, or ABV. A high ABV liquor, like vodka, doesn't solidify in household freezers because it is high in ethanol. Now, something like the Kirkland Signature margarita, with its much lower ABV, doesn't solidify, either, but portioned into ice cube trays, it begins turning into more of a slush. The consistency probably won't be anything like the machine-made stuff you might be used to, but blended with a few regular ice cubes, it can get pretty close. And freezing it as much as you can lets you use less ice, which can dilute the whole mix.

The Kirkland Signature mimosa's even lower ABV can get it closer to solid in the freezer, but you still probably wouldn't want to skate on a pond of it. You just may need less regular ice to achieve your desired texture. It's also important to portion mimosa into something like ice cube trays since a mimosa's carbonation can cause it to expand more in the bottle, leading to a dreaded explosion. Hard seltzer will perform similarly, and those cans may pop as well, so always remove them to a separate container before freezing and blending.

Of course, if you have a Ninja Slushi or similar appliance, you can always pour your ready-to-drink cocktails directly into the machine and let it do the work for you. Fans of both the appliance and Costco report that this approach works great for the Kirkland Signature mimosa and sangria. As a bonus, the wholesale club even sells the Ninja Slushi, and often at a steep discount; at the time of writing, it's only $230, over $100 cheaper than retail price.