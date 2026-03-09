For Budget-Friendly Mimosas, Costco Has A Bottle You Can't Afford To Overlook
In an age where brunch plans are more coveted than dinner ones, the mimosa continues to be an integral part of the experience. It's nothing more than a combination of sparkling wine (or prosecco, or Champagne) and orange juice, and let's be honest: the exact ratio of each for perfect mimosas ultimately depends on who's doing the pour. But for a simpler, budget-friendly version of this brunch cocktail that requires no measuring, run to your nearest Costco and grab the Kirkland Signature Mimosa, a 750-milliliter bottle blend of sparkling wine and orange juice with 6% ABV. This ready to drink bottle won't work if you want to swap orange juice for another fruit juice, but if you're fine with the classic combination, then all you have to do is chill and serve.
And the best part? It retails for right around $9 for the whole bottle (though some customers claim to see it for as low as $8, so it might depend on location). The bottle is a special collaboration between Costco and Julio Cabrera, a well-known mixologist and restaurateur. It's made with blonde oranges sourced from Sicily and Glera grapes, also sourced from Italy and commonly used in making prosecco.
Customers give the bottled mimosa positive reviews
While the Kirkland Signature Mimosa doesn't have any reviews on Costco's website as of writing, customers have taken to r/Costco on Reddit to share their thoughts. "I loved it," one user wrote. "Very sweet and smooth. They mix the wine and OJ and then ferment them together which gives it a different flavor and carbonation than when you just mix prosecco with OJ independently."
Another user said that it tastes "light" but noted this is a good thing depending on what you're looking for. "My wife and I are not big drinkers, but we found this light and delightful with Sunday brunch," the person wrote. Someone else added that it's a good choice for the price. "It's okay. Could be better, could be waaaaay worse. Well worth the money," they wrote. It's unclear if the mimosa is a permanent store item or just a temporary collaboration, but if enough people purchase the drink, it could make its way to being another must-buy item at Costco.