For Budget-Friendly Mimosas, Costco Has A Bottle You Can't Afford To Overlook

In an age where brunch plans are more coveted than dinner ones, the mimosa continues to be an integral part of the experience. It's nothing more than a combination of sparkling wine (or prosecco, or Champagne) and orange juice, and let's be honest: the exact ratio of each for perfect mimosas ultimately depends on who's doing the pour. But for a simpler, budget-friendly version of this brunch cocktail that requires no measuring, run to your nearest Costco and grab the Kirkland Signature Mimosa, a 750-milliliter bottle blend of sparkling wine and orange juice with 6% ABV. This ready to drink bottle won't work if you want to swap orange juice for another fruit juice, but if you're fine with the classic combination, then all you have to do is chill and serve.

And the best part? It retails for right around $9 for the whole bottle (though some customers claim to see it for as low as $8, so it might depend on location). The bottle is a special collaboration between Costco and Julio Cabrera, a well-known mixologist and restaurateur. It's made with blonde oranges sourced from Sicily and Glera grapes, also sourced from Italy and commonly used in making prosecco.