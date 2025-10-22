Chick-Fil-A Only Uses One Cut Of Chicken In Its Restaurants. Do You Know Which One?
There have been many imitators, wannabes, and would-be competitors — but no fast food restaurant has been able to replicate the crispy, juicy goodness that Chick-fil-A makes every single day (except Sunday) at each of its locations. The Atlanta-based chain is known for its high quality poultry items like nuggets, chicken tenders, and its wildly popular chicken sandwiches. Fried or grilled, eaten plain or drowned in Chick-fil-A sauce, these dishes are what customers have come to know and love. While the chain's menu offers a wide array of items, Chick-fil-A uses only one specific cut of chicken.
Unlike other fried chicken chains like Popeyes or KFC, Chick-fil-A doesn't sell bone-in chicken, with the exception of a few test runs and special menu items at its Maryland Little Blue Menu location. In fact, the chain only sells one specific cut: chicken breast. You won't find a single bit of dark meat on the menu at Chick-fil-A. All of those nuggets, tenders, and sandwiches come specifically from chicken breast meat that is then prepared for cooking in the restaurant. Chick-fil-A also maintains exacting quality standards. The chicken is never ground or formed into a puck or patty; you'll get only cuts of actual cuts of high-quality chicken, straight from the bird's chest.
How Chick-fil-A makes its chicken
It's not just the cut of chicken that gives Chick-fil-A products their signature taste. A lot of the flavor comes down to the unique cooking method used in the restaurant's kitchens. The Southern fast food chain is perhaps best known for its fried chicken, which is perfectly crispy on the outside, moist on the inside, and rich in flavor. So how does the chain produce such delicious fried chicken? First, cuts of chicken are dipped in a mixture of eggs and milk, coated in a seasoned breading, and fried using peanut oil for a faster cook. The result is tender, flavorful chicken. Despite claims to the contrary, Chick-fil-A doesn't use pickle juice in its chicken batter, though many customers still insist it has a distinctly dill-forward flavor.
As for the tricky task of grilling chicken breast that comes out moist and juicy every time, the chain has that down to a science (literally). Chick-fil-A developed its own grill to cook chicken quickly while maintaining maximum flavor. Chicken that's headed to the grill is marinated to help infuse it with even more flavor. As to whether grilled or fried is best, you'll have to try both for yourself and see.