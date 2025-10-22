Chick-Fil-A Only Uses One Cut Of Chicken In Its Restaurants. Do You Know Which One?

There have been many imitators, wannabes, and would-be competitors — but no fast food restaurant has been able to replicate the crispy, juicy goodness that Chick-fil-A makes every single day (except Sunday) at each of its locations. The Atlanta-based chain is known for its high quality poultry items like nuggets, chicken tenders, and its wildly popular chicken sandwiches. Fried or grilled, eaten plain or drowned in Chick-fil-A sauce, these dishes are what customers have come to know and love. While the chain's menu offers a wide array of items, Chick-fil-A uses only one specific cut of chicken.

Unlike other fried chicken chains like Popeyes or KFC, Chick-fil-A doesn't sell bone-in chicken, with the exception of a few test runs and special menu items at its Maryland Little Blue Menu location. In fact, the chain only sells one specific cut: chicken breast. You won't find a single bit of dark meat on the menu at Chick-fil-A. All of those nuggets, tenders, and sandwiches come specifically from chicken breast meat that is then prepared for cooking in the restaurant. Chick-fil-A also maintains exacting quality standards. The chicken is never ground or formed into a puck or patty; you'll get only cuts of actual cuts of high-quality chicken, straight from the bird's chest.