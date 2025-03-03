What To Order At Chick-Fil-A For High Protein Goals

Even if you're the poster child for health and wellness, no one is immune to the occasional craving for fast food. Luckily, if you're someone with high protein goals, some of these establishments still have something wholesome to offer — especially if your restaurant of choice is Chick-fil-A.

Chicken is chock-full of muscle-building proteins, which makes this fast food joint a great selection for protein seekers. (Four ounces of chicken offer up about 26 grams of protein, if you're curious.) Since virtually everything at Chick-fil-A comes with chicken, hence the name, you have plenty of options. But the absolute best high protein choice? The Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap.

This filling meal features thin slices of grilled chicken breast and shredded cheese, both Monterey Jack and cheddar, wrapped in a bushel of fresh green leaf lettuce. This all comes wrapped in a flatbread made of flaxseed flour. Altogether this meal comes with a whopping 43 grams of protein, 14 grams of fiber, and 660 calories. (And if you add the side serving of avocado lime ranch, you'll add an extra gram of protein on top of all that.) This wrap is the perfect thing to help customers reach protein goals.