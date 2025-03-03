What To Order At Chick-Fil-A For High Protein Goals
Even if you're the poster child for health and wellness, no one is immune to the occasional craving for fast food. Luckily, if you're someone with high protein goals, some of these establishments still have something wholesome to offer — especially if your restaurant of choice is Chick-fil-A.
Chicken is chock-full of muscle-building proteins, which makes this fast food joint a great selection for protein seekers. (Four ounces of chicken offer up about 26 grams of protein, if you're curious.) Since virtually everything at Chick-fil-A comes with chicken, hence the name, you have plenty of options. But the absolute best high protein choice? The Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap.
This filling meal features thin slices of grilled chicken breast and shredded cheese, both Monterey Jack and cheddar, wrapped in a bushel of fresh green leaf lettuce. This all comes wrapped in a flatbread made of flaxseed flour. Altogether this meal comes with a whopping 43 grams of protein, 14 grams of fiber, and 660 calories. (And if you add the side serving of avocado lime ranch, you'll add an extra gram of protein on top of all that.) This wrap is the perfect thing to help customers reach protein goals.
Other high-protein options at Chick-fil-A
For those who prefer a bed of leafy greens to a wrap, Chick-fil-A's iconic Cobb Salad is another high-protein choice with 42 grams of protein and 830 calories. This meal features a bed of mixed greens covered in breaded nuggets, sliced hard-boiled egg, grape tomatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, and bacon. Paired with crispy bell peppers and a dressing of choice, this dish offers some extra protein and flavor on the side if you choose.
If you're hankering for a sandwich instead of a salad, the Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich offers 37 grams of protein and slightly fewer calories than the wrap or salad at 520. This sandwich comes with a grilled chicken breast marinated in a lemon-herb sauce that's topped with Colby-Jack cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato, and served on a multigrain bun.
Finally, if a high-protein yogurt isn't in your fridge, a Chick-fil-A Hash Brown Scramble Burrito could be a good choice for breakfast. This pick offers 34 grams of protein and 700 calories and comes with Chick-fil-A's signature fried nuggets, scrambled eggs, hash browns, and a cheese blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar tucked inside a tortilla.
Even at fast food establishments, high protein seekers have options. With all the sodium and fat, it might not be a sustainable choice for a healthy lunch, but it's perfect in a pinch.