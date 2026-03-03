Ditch The Basic Coke: Pair Jack Daniel's With This Instead

In 2025, The Coca-Cola Company announced plans to re-release a version of its flagship product made with real sugar, specifically for the United States market, for the first time in decades. That product would theoretically slake the nation's thirst for what had previously only been available in relatively limited quantities. Real-sugar Coke would be an addition, however, not a replacement, so you'd still have to sort through your retailer's Diet Cokes, Coke Zeros, flavored varieties, and analog high-fructose corn syrup versions to find the real sugar variety. And that would be if you could find it at all.

As of winter 2026, cane sugar Coke is sold in U.S. stores, but not as ubiquitously as high-fructose corn syrup Coke. Some denizens of social media have even lamented how hard it has been to find. But, in addition to the limited-edition, yellow-capped, Kosher for Passover bottles, which also use real sugar, there seem to be more ways than ever to taste anything other than high-fructose corn syrup in your Coca-Cola, provided that you're among those who notice the difference at all. And we happen to notice that that difference makes all the difference in a good, old, Jack and Coke, so we'll keep snapping up those glass bottles of Mexican Coca-Cola (as well as the new, U.S. sugar and Kosher for Passover options) whenever and wherever we can find them.