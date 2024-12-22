What It Means When Coca-Cola Bottles Have A Yellow Cap
Since the early 1890s, Coca Cola has sported its iconic red packaging. Frank Mason Robinson, the man who actually named the drink, also designed its logo and crafted its color palette to maximize Coca Cola's recognizability. Because of him, it is extremely easy to locate a bottle or can of Coke in any grocery store, gas station, and soda machine. However, some soda connoisseurs have noticed new Coca Cola bottles topped with yellow caps recently. This begs the question, is Coca Cola planning on ditching its century-old red and white branding?
The answer? Absolutely not. The yellow caps on Coke bottles are actually to tell potential buyers that the soda is kosher just in time for Passover, a religious holiday celebrated by those who follow Judaism. The day is important to commemorate those enslaved in Egypt and their eventual escape from slavery. The holiday spans over seven days, and various food items are prohibited for consumption during this time; these often include oats, wheat, rice, corn, and many other common food items. Items that are considered "kosher" during Passover are those that abide by the religion's dietary rules.
When is Coca Cola unkosher?
In order for Jewish soda fans to enjoy the beverage during Passover, Coca Cola has produced a version of the drink without corn syrup. This drink, now deemed kosher specifically for Passover (regular Coca Cola is considered kosher outside of the week of Passover) is topped with a bright yellow cap so it can be easily spotted in a sea of red-capped Coke bottles.
For those not interested in Coca Cola, there are also endless guides for acceptable brands to use during Passover. The forbidden items are also not limited to food, as many other brands are considered unkosher or "treyf." Things like deodorant, detergent, and even glue have specific rules that need to be followed for use during Passover.
For a quick and easy purchase, products that meet the requirements are labeled with a kosher symbol on the packaging. This label is put on products that are kosher year-round, however, and those that are specifically kosher for Passover will need to be checked for treyf products that are prohibited during Passover.