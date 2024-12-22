What It Means When Coca-Cola Bottles Have A Yellow Cap

Since the early 1890s, Coca Cola has sported its iconic red packaging. Frank Mason Robinson, the man who actually named the drink, also designed its logo and crafted its color palette to maximize Coca Cola's recognizability. Because of him, it is extremely easy to locate a bottle or can of Coke in any grocery store, gas station, and soda machine. However, some soda connoisseurs have noticed new Coca Cola bottles topped with yellow caps recently. This begs the question, is Coca Cola planning on ditching its century-old red and white branding?

The answer? Absolutely not. The yellow caps on Coke bottles are actually to tell potential buyers that the soda is kosher just in time for Passover, a religious holiday celebrated by those who follow Judaism. The day is important to commemorate those enslaved in Egypt and their eventual escape from slavery. The holiday spans over seven days, and various food items are prohibited for consumption during this time; these often include oats, wheat, rice, corn, and many other common food items. Items that are considered "kosher" during Passover are those that abide by the religion's dietary rules.