The Coca-Cola Flavor We Loved Thanks To A Fantastic Surprise Sweetener

If you're at a loss for what to grab from the soda aisle, it never hurts to go with a brand you know like Coca-Cola. From classic Cherry to a more off-the-wall option like Orange Cream, compelling new flavors join the lineup every year. There's a Coke out there for everyone, but so many options make it difficult to choose just one pack. To cut through the noise, we put together a definitive ranking of every store-bought Coca-Cola flavor. The one we loved most, thanks to a fantastic surprise sweetener, was Mexican Coke.

Diehard fans of this brand know that Mexican Coke actually tastes different from American Coke. That's because American Coca-Cola is made from high fructose corn syrup, while Mexican Coca-Cola's taste comes from real sugar. It might seem like a simple swap, but it makes a world of difference. While the American version has a syrupy, artificial bite, the Mexican variety lends a much cleaner taste. The drink doesn't hang around as long on the tongue, but offers a quick, refreshing blast of spice.

Different ingredients aside, Mexican Coke is also the better option for its unique packaging. All the other Coca-Cola flavors we tried came in cans or plastic bottles, but Mexican Coke comes in a sleek glass bottle instead. This fragile vessel only elevates the drinking experience, so it's really no wonder why Mexican Coke is such a cult-favorite soda.