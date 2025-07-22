The Coca-Cola Flavor We Loved Thanks To A Fantastic Surprise Sweetener
If you're at a loss for what to grab from the soda aisle, it never hurts to go with a brand you know like Coca-Cola. From classic Cherry to a more off-the-wall option like Orange Cream, compelling new flavors join the lineup every year. There's a Coke out there for everyone, but so many options make it difficult to choose just one pack. To cut through the noise, we put together a definitive ranking of every store-bought Coca-Cola flavor. The one we loved most, thanks to a fantastic surprise sweetener, was Mexican Coke.
Diehard fans of this brand know that Mexican Coke actually tastes different from American Coke. That's because American Coca-Cola is made from high fructose corn syrup, while Mexican Coca-Cola's taste comes from real sugar. It might seem like a simple swap, but it makes a world of difference. While the American version has a syrupy, artificial bite, the Mexican variety lends a much cleaner taste. The drink doesn't hang around as long on the tongue, but offers a quick, refreshing blast of spice.
Different ingredients aside, Mexican Coke is also the better option for its unique packaging. All the other Coca-Cola flavors we tried came in cans or plastic bottles, but Mexican Coke comes in a sleek glass bottle instead. This fragile vessel only elevates the drinking experience, so it's really no wonder why Mexican Coke is such a cult-favorite soda.
Why Mexican Coke tastes better
If the taste of American Coke isn't as good as its Mexican counterpart, why did the brand make the switch in the first place? Well, it all comes down to cutting costs. Importing sugar is expensive, and American corn is subsidized by its government. So in 1984, Coca-Cola joined other soft drink companies in making the switch from cane sugar to high fructose corn syrup. While the company claimed the swap comes with no difference in taste, we definitely disagree.
Luckily, because of the large amount of sugarcane produced in Mexico, the country held onto its sugar-based recipe. While this version of Coke used to be imported to the U.S. in small quantities and was primarily consumed by Mexican immigrants, its popularity has increased over time thanks to its superior taste.
Coca-Cola might be one of the few reliable soda brands you can find no matter where you go, but its formulas vary around the world. What's inside often hinges on what ingredients are cheapest for the brand's many bottling plants. To make sure you're getting the best stuff, read the ingredient list before you buy, and start with the bottles that come from Mexico.