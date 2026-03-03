6 Buffalo Wild Wings Items To Avoid Ordering, According To Reviews
Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW or just Bdubs) is one of the most recognizable casual dining and sports-bar chains in America, with over 1,300 locations nationwide and a menu centered around its signature chicken wings. For years, it built a reputation as a go-to spot for game day crowds, shareable appetizers, and big baskets of wings.
But in recent years, social media discussions tell a more complicated story. On Reddit threads and dedicated to the chain and Facebook community groups, customers frequently complain of inconsistent food quality yet rising prices. Many diners say their experiences vary dramatically from one location to another, making it difficult to know what you'll get on any given visit.
That inconsistency is a recurring theme; one visit might deliver crispy, saucy wings, while the next falls flat. With that in mind, we looked at the menu items that reviewers most often say aren't worth the risk, and why some diners recommend skipping them altogether.
1. Bone-In Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings built its reputation on its traditional Bone-In Wings, which remain the centerpiece of the menu. Available in dozens of sauces and dry rubs — from mild Buffalo to blazing hot — these wings are meant to be the ultimate game-day staple. But while reviewers praise the variety, they say the execution doesn't always live up to the hype.
Across social media threads and customer discussion groups, diners frequently describe bone-in wings as inconsistent from visit to visit, with quality varying widely by location. Some customers report wings arriving undercooked or lacking crispness, while others say the texture suffers when wings appear to have been sitting too long before serving. That inconsistency becomes especially frustrating given the premium price point compared to local wing spots.
Wings are the chain's signature item, so naturally, expectations are high — but this just makes the lackluster quality of the wings stand out more. One Redditor summed up their frustrations bluntly, writing the wings were "slimy... never crispy, rarely cooked properly." While this isn't a problem at all locations, the unpredictability is frustrating. "One time the wings will be amazing. The next it's obvious that they have been sitting for a long time," vents another Redditor, "and with the cost being so damn high getting bad wings just ain't worth the risk anymore."
2. Boneless Wings
Boneless wings may technically be at the center of an ongoing cultural (and legal) debate about what qualifies as a "wing," but at Buffalo Wild Wings, they remain one of the chain's most popular orders. Made from breaded, white meat that comes from a different part of the chicken and tossed in the same signature sauces as traditional wings, they're designed to offer a less messy, fork-friendly alternative.
Still, social media reviewers often argue that convenience comes at the cost of quality. Across Reddit threads and Facebook food groups, diners frequently describe the boneless wings as overly processed in taste and texture, with some saying they resemble frozen chicken nuggets more than restaurant-quality chicken. Texture is a recurring criticism, particularly when it comes to doneness.
Multiple reviewers report receiving boneless wings that were overcooked to the point of being tough or difficult to chew. One customer on Facebook wrote, "I used to like the chicken but every time I go, the boneless chicken is overcooked and hard and also extremely salty," a complaint echoed by others discussing dryness and heavy breading. Because boneless wings rely so much on breading and sauce for flavor, reviewers say overcooking can quickly ruin the experience — leaving the chicken chewy under a thick coating.
3. Cauliflower Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings' Cauliflower Wings are marketed as a plant-forward alternative to traditional wings — battered cauliflower florets tossed in the same signature sauces as the chain's chicken offerings. On paper, they appeal to diners looking for a meatless option that still delivers bold flavor. But both survey data and social media reviews suggest they're one of the most criticized items on the menu.
In fact, a survey conducted by our partner site, Mashed, found that 34% of respondents chose cauliflower wings as the worst menu item at Buffalo Wild Wings — more than any other option in the poll. That level of consensus alone makes them stand out as a frequent disappointment.
Reviewers also raise concerns about expectations versus reality. Some point out that the cauliflower is fried in beef fat, meaning the item isn't vegetarian or vegan despite assumptions some diners may make (although in fairness, BWW never specifically said they were vegan, and it's one of many restaurant chains that cook with beef tallow). Others criticize the execution itself, arguing that the vegetable gets lost under heavy breading and sauce. As one reviewer on Youtube put it, "If you just want to taste something that's covered in breading and sauce...this is for you."
4. French Fries
French fries may seem like a safe side at any sports bar, but reviewers say Buffalo Wild Wings' version often misses the mark. Listed simply as a classic fry option on the appetizer menu, they're meant to complement wings, burgers, and sandwiches — yet social media threads suggest they're one of the weakest supporting players.
Across Reddit discussions, diners frequently complain about both quality and portion size. Some describe receiving noticeably small servings for the price, while others criticize the texture and flavor. In one thread, a poster bluntly wrote that "they're garbage and it bums me out," reflecting broader frustration with the side. Another Redditor described them as "bland, soggy, and tasteless," echoing a common complaint that the fries lack seasoning and crispness.
In multiple discussions, commenters recommend ordering potato wedges instead, suggesting they hold up better and offer more flavor. When both portion complaints and texture critiques show up repeatedly across threads, it points to a pattern rather than a one-off bad batch. If you're absolutely craving fries, you're better off picking up some store-bought frozen French fries and making them at home.
5. Grilled Tenders
Buffalo Wild Wings' Naked Tenders (also called Grilled Tenders, depending on the location) are marketed as a lighter alternative to the chain's fried chicken options. Without breading, they're often seen as a higher-protein, lower-carb choice, appealing to diners trying to make a more health-conscious order at a wing chain known for indulgence.
But while the concept earns points for flexibility, social media reviewers say the execution doesn't always deliver on flavor or texture. Across Reddit discussions, customers frequently describe the tenders as lacking juiciness, with dryness being the most common complaint. Without breading to lock in moisture, the chicken can quickly become overcooked if preparation isn't precise.
Texture critiques come up repeatedly, with some diners saying the tenders are tough or difficult to chew. One reviewer on Reddit shared, "Ordered the naked tenders and they were dry and very chewy. The server told me that that wasn't the first time that a customer had told them that issue at this location. Never again."
6. Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks are a sports bar staple, so expectations are fairly straightforward: gooey melted cheese, a crisp golden coating, and a satisfying cheese pull. At Buffalo Wild Wings, the appetizer is served with marinara dipping sauce and positioned as a shareable starter. But according to social media reviewers, the execution sometimes falls short of that classic comfort-food promise.
Across Reddit threads and Facebook posts, multiple customers have shared photos and stories of mozzarella sticks that arrived with little — or in some cases no — melted cheese inside. These so-called "mozzarella-less" sticks have become a recurring complaint, with diners describing hollow interiors where cheese should be. Additionally, some reviewers also say the appetizer arrives lukewarm or lacks the fresh-fried texture they expect. It's disappointing, considering that when they are cooked and served properly (hot, crisp, and full of cheese), Buffalo Wild Wings' mozzarella sticks rival those of other chain restaurants.
For some longtime customers, lackluster mozzarella sticks feed into a broader perception that the chain's quality has declined over time. As one Redditor wrote on a post about hollow sticks, "BWW used to be so good back in the day, but it's gone down hill." Others echo similar frustration, with another Redditor saying, "BWW isn't even hit or miss, these days it's miss miss miss miss miss near hit miss miss miss miss."
Methodology
To figure out what Buffalo Wild Wings items to avoid, I scoured the internet, looking for customer reviews from sites like Reddit and Facebook. I focused on recent reviews, so as to get the best idea of what the chain is like currently. The tricky thing was that often, taste and quality vary by location. So to curate the list, I looked at items that customers frequently complain about, finding those that had an overwhelming number of complaints compared to other menu items.
Static Media owns and operates Chowhound and Mashed.