6 Buffalo Wild Wings Items To Avoid Ordering, According To Reviews

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW or just Bdubs) is one of the most recognizable casual dining and sports-bar chains in America, with over 1,300 locations nationwide and a menu centered around its signature chicken wings. For years, it built a reputation as a go-to spot for game day crowds, shareable appetizers, and big baskets of wings.

But in recent years, social media discussions tell a more complicated story. On Reddit threads and dedicated to the chain and Facebook community groups, customers frequently complain of inconsistent food quality yet rising prices. Many diners say their experiences vary dramatically from one location to another, making it difficult to know what you'll get on any given visit.

That inconsistency is a recurring theme; one visit might deliver crispy, saucy wings, while the next falls flat. With that in mind, we looked at the menu items that reviewers most often say aren't worth the risk, and why some diners recommend skipping them altogether.