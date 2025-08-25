Buffalo Wild Wings' Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Vs Sauce: One Is Far Superior

When it comes to wing sauces and rubs, lemon pepper might be one of the most frequent options you see on restaurant menus. It's right up there with buffalo sauce and the ubiquitous and vague "mild," "medium," and "hot" wing sauces. And while you'll find those choices and maybe a few other more creative ones at most wing spots, nobody beats Buffalo Wild Wings when it comes to the amount of available sauces.

To be exact, wing chain offers 27 sauces — and we ranked all of them. Among those sauces, Buffalo Wild Wings lets diners choose from two lemon pepper focused wings: a sauce and a dry rub. While none of the B-Dubs sauce and rub choices are flat out bad — at worst, they're just plain — the two lemon pepper options are on opposite sides of the spectrum. The loser is the lemon pepper dry rub without a doubt.

The problem with the seasoning here is that it's more pepper than lemon. Overall, it's not very flavorful. You would need a good bit more of the rub on your wings to get any type of meaningful taste.