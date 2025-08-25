Buffalo Wild Wings' Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Vs Sauce: One Is Far Superior
When it comes to wing sauces and rubs, lemon pepper might be one of the most frequent options you see on restaurant menus. It's right up there with buffalo sauce and the ubiquitous and vague "mild," "medium," and "hot" wing sauces. And while you'll find those choices and maybe a few other more creative ones at most wing spots, nobody beats Buffalo Wild Wings when it comes to the amount of available sauces.
To be exact, wing chain offers 27 sauces — and we ranked all of them. Among those sauces, Buffalo Wild Wings lets diners choose from two lemon pepper focused wings: a sauce and a dry rub. While none of the B-Dubs sauce and rub choices are flat out bad — at worst, they're just plain — the two lemon pepper options are on opposite sides of the spectrum. The loser is the lemon pepper dry rub without a doubt.
The problem with the seasoning here is that it's more pepper than lemon. Overall, it's not very flavorful. You would need a good bit more of the rub on your wings to get any type of meaningful taste.
B-Dubs lemon pepper sauce hits the spot
On the other hand, the lemon pepper sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings is a flavor bomb — so much so that it ranked second in our ranking of the chain's many sauce options. The lemon stood out and made the sauce much more bright and flavorful, the pepper cut the acidity of the lemon, and the creamy nature of the sauce made everything blend together.
You can always order the lemon pepper sauce on the side and see how it pairs with other food items. Try it with Buffalo Wild Wings' fries or tater tots, on the classic chicken wrap, or with the fried or grilled chicken tenders. If you're just dead set on your normal sauce preference but still a little lemon pepper curious, order it as an extra sauce for just $0.99 and dabble to your heart's content.
Now, if lemon pepper is just not your thing, some of our other favorites include honey BBQ (our No. 1 overall B-Dubs sauce), Parmesan garlic, BBQ ranch, and the medium sauce — all of which ranked in our top five alongside the lemon pepper sauce. Otherwise, the Buffalo Wild Wings lemon pepper sauce is definitely worth a try — but we'd suggest taking a pass on the lemon pepper dry rub.