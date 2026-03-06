9 P.F. Chang's Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

The sweet and sour chicken from P.F. Chang's Home Menu comes in at the bottom of this ranking. It has breaded chicken, colorful bell peppers, and pineapple glazed with sweet and sour sauce. I'm a huge fan of pineapple in just about everything — including on pizza — so almost as soon as I'd pulled it from the skillet, I dug in.

The pineapple, peppers, and sauce are to die for. The sauce is extremely sweet, of course, but much more balanced than I expected. The sourness is more like fresh lemons than citric acid, which I appreciate. The downside, though, is the unignorable nugget-ness of the chicken. In this case, I don't mind it much — mainly because I get sweet and sour sauce with my chicken nuggets at Wendy's, too — but it's still just a little bit bizarre to me. Having never tried these specific dishes in person at a P.F. Chang's restaurant, I don't know if this is how they are in-house, but the chicken pieces on the official menu certainly look much smaller and less uniform than the ones on my plate.

Overall, it's better than most sweet and sour chicken I've had. I like that the sweet and sour sauce — which has a surprisingly complex history — isn't overwhelmingly sweet, nor is it making me dread the heartburn I might have later. I just can't get around the weirdness of the chicken. Give me a bowl of nothing but pineapple and peppers in this sauce, though, and I'll eat it all day.