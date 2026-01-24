The Wild Amount Of Sriracha P.F. Chang's Goes Through Every Year

If there's one thing you know about eating P.F. Chang's, you know you're getting good food and generous portions. But here's a P.F. Chang's fact you probably didn't know — according to the restaurant chain, it goes through more than 100,000 bottles of sriracha every single year. Let that sink in. While that number sounds a little wild at first, you have to think about both how many P.F. Changs there are worldwide (it's an impressive 300) and just how central this hot sauce is to many of the chain's signature dishes, such as its iconic dynamite shrimp which comes tossed in a spicy sriracha aioli. But not only that, P.F. Changs sell its very own branded sriracha mayo hot sauce for customers to take home. So with that in mind, suddenly six figures worth of hot sauce bottles starts to make a bit more sense.

Also consider the ways that sriracha has crossed fully into mainstream territory — from once being a bit of a niche Asian-cuisine-only sauce to now having fans all over the globe. Everyone loves a bit of sriracha, drizzling it over everything from scrambled eggs to pizza — or even putting it on ice cream (yes, really). And while P.F. Chang's didn't invent the world's obsession with this hot sauce, it definitely helps to normalize it by being the first national chain to use it in a restaurant setting.