6 Discontinued Dennys Menu Items We Need Back ASAP
Like any restaurant, Denny's wants to keep its menu fresh and full of popular items. That means the company is constantly thinking up new ways to tempt customers with new meals, desserts, and combos. The company also has to keep its financial numbers in mind and may remove menu items in an effort to streamline operations. For example, in October 2024, Denny's announced it would close 150 restaurants across the country, remodel others, and remove several menu items. But changes don't have to be that drastic to result in a few favorites going away, either because the cost of ingredients was too high or because not enough people shared your opinion about that "favorite" dish.
Denny's has gotten rid of more than a few menu items that customers wish would come back (like this Endless Breakfast deal, for example). Some were only limited-time offerings, but others were meant to be regular menu items or ingredients. Each time something at Denny's goes away, you're guaranteed to find at least one person who's distraught over the change. That's understandable, and maybe company officials will see this list of discontinued Denny's menu items we need back ASAP and consider putting some of these dishes back in rotation.
1. Fried cheese melt
If any menu item deserves a comeback, it's the fried cheese melt. Seriously, why Denny's discontinued this one, we'll never know. People adored this dish.
The fried cheese melt was this marvelous combination of grilled cheese and fried mozzarella sticks that Denny's placed on its value menu in 2010. Four of those sticks were nestled between two slices of cheese, resulting in a melty yet crunchy mouthful in each bite. It was the ultimate in melted-cheese comfort food (not to mention a calorie bomb, unsurprisingly). Denny's removed the item from the menu in 2023. The company did bring it back briefly in 2024 as part of its Afterlife Special Menu, a promotional deal for the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" movie. It was repackaged as the Afterlife Melt, with pictures showing five cheese sticks arranged to look like teeth or claws. However, that deal was short-lived.
There were reports online in 2023 that some people were able to request the melt anyway, even though it was no longer on the menu. However, whether you can still get the kitchen staff to make it for you now is unknown. If you're looking to make a sandwich at home instead, try these tips for the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had.
2. Big Dipper melt
The Big Dipper melt was one of a group of melts and bowls that Denny's introduced in 2021. This was a pot roast sandwich with Swiss cheese, mayo, and caramelized onions with grilled Texas toast as the bread. Plus, you got a small bowl of onion au jus on the side for dipping, just like you would with a French dip sandwich. (Did you know that two different California restaurants claim to have invented the French dip?) The Denny's sandwich was a glorious mess to hold and eat, but it also had glorious flavor and texture. Unfortunately, the Big Dipper melt was on the menu for only a short time; by 2023, there were reports that the sandwich was off the menu.
All is not lost, though. Denny's still offers a pot roast melt. While this sandwich is a little different — you get white cheddar instead of Swiss, grilled sourdough instead of grilled Texas toast, and there's no onion au jus — it might partially satisfy any cravings you had for the Big Dipper melt. You even get the same type of wavy fries that the Big Dipper melt had.
3. The potato bread
The potato bread wasn't a separate menu item at Denny's, but it was a key ingredient in a couple of sandwiches. And while Denny's didn't publicly announce that it would no longer use potato bread, people online who claimed to be employees wrote that they had found out the potato bread was on the way out in 2024. Supposedly the company was switching to using its artisan bread. And then, in the summer of 2025, a customer noted online that Denny's was apparently getting rid of the artisan bread. Other comments confirmed that this was the case. Given current menu descriptions, it looks like Denny's really did get rid of the potato bread. However, the artisan bread still lives on in the Grand Slamwich, which used to be made with potato bread. The Moons Over My Hammy sandwich, though, now uses sourdough.
Potato bread is just sandwich bread with mashed potato as one of the ingredients. The potato makes the bread airy and soft but still sturdy enough to hold sandwich ingredients without becoming soggy, especially when grilled like it was at Denny's. While sourdough isn't a bad sandwich bread, the tenderness of potato bread just can't be beat. It's the only bread you should use for certain sandwiches like the Monte Cristo, where the bread is toasted. Bring it back!
4. Say It Three Times Slam
The Say It Three Times Slam was part of the Afterlife Special Menu that Denny's created in 2024 as a tie-in with the movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." This was a "three"-themed riff on the Grand Slam breakfast, with three strips of bacon, three eggs, and three silver dollar pancakes covered in cream, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and green sprinkles, because anything having to do with the afterlife requires something green, right? The Say It Three Times Slam was also part of Denny's value menu, making it a relatively good deal for anyone with a tight budget.
Believe it or not, there were a couple of reviews from customers who said there should have been less chocolate on the pancakes. Others thought the dish was pretty tasty. This was a limited-time offering, so, of course, the company no longer offers it. Still, for chocolate fans, this would be a delicious treat for breakfast if Denny's would only bring it back.
5. Nashville hot chicken melt
Denny's introduced the Nashville hot chicken melt in 2021 alongside the Big Dipper melt. The item was exactly what it sounded like it would be: a fried chicken breast covered in Nashville hot-chicken-style sauce and served on grilled Texas toast with mayo, Swiss cheese, pickles, and tomatoes. You got your choice of wavy fries or the option to upgrade to onion rings, fruit, or seasoned fries. Many people were satisfied with the spiciness of the sauce and complimented the flavor.
However, the melt was off the menu by 2024, if not earlier. One person online, who appeared to be a Denny's employee, noted that the company was no longer using Texas toast and had also stopped carrying the Nashville barbecue sauce. They suggested mixing the Buffalo sauce and regular barbecue sauce as a copycat, even though Buffalo and Nashville hot chicken sauces have slightly different flavors. There have been no indications that Denny's plans to bring this sandwich back, but it sounds like it could still be a hit.
6. Lava skillet cookie
If you miss Denny's lava skillet cookie and are planning to travel to the Caribbean, you might want to make a stop on the island of Curacao. The Denny's restaurants there still sell it, but U.S. locations no longer do. The company added the skillet cookie in 2021, calling it a "Skookie," although no one really picked up that term. It's not known when or why the U.S. locations stopped selling the sweet treat, but as of late February 2026, it's not on the company's menu.
The lava skillet cookie had a cookie base that one reviewer said was more like a cake or muffin, with a molten-chocolate center. A scoop of vanilla ice cream sat on top of the cookie, and all of it was topped with salted caramel sauce. It pretty much sounded like a dessert-lover's dream, although the caramel sauce was reportedly very hot. When combined with cold ice cream, though, that can be a dreamy combination.