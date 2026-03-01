6 Discontinued Dennys Menu Items We Need Back ASAP

Like any restaurant, Denny's wants to keep its menu fresh and full of popular items. That means the company is constantly thinking up new ways to tempt customers with new meals, desserts, and combos. The company also has to keep its financial numbers in mind and may remove menu items in an effort to streamline operations. For example, in October 2024, Denny's announced it would close 150 restaurants across the country, remodel others, and remove several menu items. But changes don't have to be that drastic to result in a few favorites going away, either because the cost of ingredients was too high or because not enough people shared your opinion about that "favorite" dish.

Denny's has gotten rid of more than a few menu items that customers wish would come back (like this Endless Breakfast deal, for example). Some were only limited-time offerings, but others were meant to be regular menu items or ingredients. Each time something at Denny's goes away, you're guaranteed to find at least one person who's distraught over the change. That's understandable, and maybe company officials will see this list of discontinued Denny's menu items we need back ASAP and consider putting some of these dishes back in rotation.